9 Notre Dame football vs. #7 Cincinnati: How to watch, stream, betting odds

The No. 9-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team (4-0) will host the No. 7-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) in a battle of the Top-10s at Notre Dame Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Fighting Irish had a strong defensive close against #18 Wisconsin last Saturday, ousting the Badgers 41-13. Notre Dame finished the game with 9 total rushing yards.

The Bearcats are coming off a strong victory over Indiana, 38-24. Cincinnati had 11 penalties called against them, totaling 72 yards.

Brian Kelly posted a 34-6 record from 2007-09 as Cincinnati's head coach. It is the second-highest win percentage in school history.

How to watch Notre Dame football vs. Cincinnati

When: 2:30p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 2.

TV/Live stream: NBC and Peacock

Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame football will stream four more home games on Peacock this season. Here's a helpful step-by-step guide to watch games through Peacock.

Notre Dame football vs. Cincinnati betting odds

Cincinnati is a 1.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 51 points.

Luke Fickell is the Cincinnati football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

