Live updates: Notre Dame football hosts Cincinnati; both teams are in the top 10

The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (NBC).

The Fighting Irish are coming off a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin in which Drew Pyne replaced an injured Jack Coan at quarterback. Brian Kelly became Notre Dame's all-time coaching victories leader.

Cincinnati had last weekend off after defeating Indiana 38-24. Quarterback Desmond Ridder leads coach Luke Fickell's team.

ND Insider reporters Eric Hansen, Tyler James and Tom Noie are tracking the action, and we are, too. Please remember to refresh.

