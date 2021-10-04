Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton says official held All-American status against him

Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker clearly had a hold of Kyle Hamilton’s jersey.

The Notre Dame safety was unable to track down Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder on a first-down run early in the second quarter Saturday in part because Tucker was bending the rules. The home crowd in Notre Dame Stadium reacted as if it saw what should have been a holding penalty, too.

Tucker had two handfuls of Hamilton’s jersey while blocking him in the open field right in front of Ridder. Hamilton raised his arms during the play while being held in the hopes of an official throwing a flag. Unfortunately for the Irish, the ACC crew didn’t call a penalty.

“That’s the key block there,” NBC analyst Drew Brees said live on the telecast of the 24-13 Irish loss. “Looks they might have gotten away with a hold. Certainly did.”

NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico agreed. The 11-yard run by Ridder set Cincinnati up with first-and-goal at the six-yard line. The Irish defense eventually limited the Bearcats to a field goal to trail 10-0 with 10:32 left in the first half.

A missed call, even one that blatant, isn’t incredibly rare in college football. The response Hamilton allegedly received from one of the officials after the play should be, though.

“Then the ref comes up to me after the play,” Hamilton recalled on the latest episode of the “Inside The Garage” podcast, “and is like, ‘Kyle, you're an All-American. I shouldn't have to call holding on you.’

“I’m like, ‘Come on, dude.’ I've never heard that one before. Ever."

Hamilton is one of four co-hosts of the “Inside the Garage” podcast, along with his roommates and teammates Cam Hart, KJ Wallace and Conor Ratigan.

“I just like laughed a little bit, because I was like, ‘Did he really just say that?’" Hamilton continued. "You can’t call a flag just because — that was ridiculous.”

Hamilton recorded three tackles and one pass breakup in the 24-13 loss to now-No. 5 Cincinnati (4-0).

