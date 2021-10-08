14 Notre Dame football vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch live, stream, betting odds

The No. 14-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team (4-1) will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) at Lane Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Fighting Irish took a tough loss against #5 Cincinnati last Saturday, falling to the Bearcats 13-24. Notre Dame finished the game with 84 total rushing yards.

The Hokies are coming off a strong victory over Richmond, 21-10. Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister threw for 212 yards and a touchdown.

The last time these schools met on the gridiron was November 2, 2019, and ended with Notre Dame pulling off a narrow 21-20 victory. The Fighting Irish have a 2-1 all-time record against Virginia Tech.

How to watch Notre Dame football vs. Virginia Tech

When: 7:30p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 9.

TV/Live stream: ACC Network and ESPN.com

ACC Network on DirecTV is channel 612. ACC Network on Dish channel 402.

Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Saturday's game will be televised on the ACC Network. Comcast currently does not carry the ACC Network.

Notre Dame football vs. Virginia Tech betting odds

Notre Dame is a 1.5-point favorite against Virginia Tech, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 46.5 points.

Justin Fuente is the Virginia Tech football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

