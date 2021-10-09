Previewing Saturday's Notre Dame-Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg

Notre Dame and Virginia Tech will meet for the fourth time Saturday night. It's the second time that the visiting Irish will be greeted by Metallica's "Enter Sandman," Virginia Tech's signature pre-game pump-up song.

Notre Dame leads the series 2-1, with wins in 2018 at Lane Stadium and 2019 in South Bend. The Hokies won the first meeting in 2016 at Notre Dame Stadium.

No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech (3-1) ♦ Kickoff: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT ♦ Where: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va. ♦ TV: ACC Network ♦ Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5) ♦ Line: Notre Dame by 1 1/2

PREVIEW COVERAGE

Irish items

♦ Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (Chester, Va.) and backup quarterback Brendon Clark (Midlothian, Va.) both hail from Virginia. There are no players from Indiana on Virginia Tech’s roster.

♦ Coming off its first loss of the season, 24-13 to No. 5 Cincinnati, Notre Dame will try to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 2016. Those were to Virginia Tech and USC.

♦ Notre Dame ranks third in the nation with nine interceptions, its most through the first five games since the 2014 season. The 12 takeaways for the Irish rank eighth nationally.

♦ Since agreeing to schedule an average of five ACC opponents a season beginning in 2014, Notre Dame is 32-7 against ACC teams and has won 20 straight in the regular season. The last Irish loss to an ACC team in the regular season was at Miami in 2017.

♦ Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is 41-27 in his sixth year in Blacksburg. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is 106-40 in his 12th season leading the Irish.

♦ No FBS team has committed fewer penalties than Virginia Tech (15), and only Louisiana-Monroe (125) has been assessed fewer penalty yards.

VIRGINIA TECH TWO-DEEP ROSTER

OFFENSE

Wide receiver

80 Kaleb Smith | 6-2, 215 | Jr.

14 Jaden Payoute | 6-1, 210 | So.

Left tackle

69 Luke Tenuta | 6-9, 322 | Jr.

54 Lecitus Smith | 6-3, 315 | Sr.

Center

76 Brock Hoffman | 6-3, 310 | Sr.

55 Johnny Jordan | 6-1, 303 | Sr.

Right guard

68 Kaden Moore | 6-3, 311 | Fr.

66 Jack Hollifield | 6-3, 271 | Fr.

Right tackle

60 Silas Dzansi | 6-5, 325 | Sr.

70 Parker Clements | 6-7, 292 | Fr.

Tight end

89 Drake Deiulis | 6-5, 247 | Sr.

OR 86 Nick Gallo | 6-4, 251 | So.

Quarterback

3 Braxton Burmeister | 6-1, 205 | Sr.

12 Knox Kadum | 6-3, 185 | So.

Running back

0 Jalen Holston | 5-11, 215 | Sr.

OR 5 Raheen Blackshear | 5-9, 198 | Sr.

OR 23 Keshawn King | 5-11, 180 | So.

Wide receiver

11 Tre Turner | 6-2, 190 | Jr.

88 Jaylen Jones | 6-1, 203 | Fr.

Wide receiver

9 Tayvion Robinson | 5-10, 187 | So.

18 Da'Wain Lofton | 5-11, 190 | Fr.

DEFENSE

Left defensive end

11 Amare Barno | 6-6, 245 | Sr.

46 Eli Adams | 5-11, 235 | Jr.

Defensive tackle

22 Mario Kendricks | 6-0, 290 | So.

OR 6 Josh Fuga | 6-2, 308 | So.

Nose tackle

12 Jordan Williams | 6-5, 285 | Sr.

OR 3 Norell Pollard | 6-0, 281 | So.

Right defensive end

45 Tyjuan Garbutt | 6-1, 252 | Sr.

41 Jalen Griffin | 6-1, 264 | Sr.

Middle linebacker

4 Dax Hollifield | 6-1, 239 | Jr.

47 Dean Ferguson | 6-2, 228 | So.

Outside linebacker

34 Alan Tisdale | 6-3, 228 | Jr.

15 Keshon Artis | 6-0, 240 | Jr.

Free safety

33 Keonta Jenkins | 6-0, 240 | Jr.

17 Tae Daley | 6-1, 203 | Sr.

Safety

31 Nasir Peoples | 6-0, 202 | Jr.

7 Devon Hunter | 6-0, 220 | Sr.

Nickel

1 Chamarri Conner | 6-0, 205 | Jr.

13 Ny'Quee Hawkins | 6-0, 200 | So.

Cornerback

2 Jermaine Waller | 6-1, 180 | Jr.

21 Nadir Thompson | 5-10, 180 | Jr.

Cornerback

44 Dorian Strong | 6-0, 174 | Fr.

OR 27 Armani Chatman | 5-11, 205

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

96 John Parker Romo | 5-11, 175 | Sr.

88 William Rose | 6-1, 202 | Fr.

Punter

85 Peter Moore | 6-1, 207 | Fr.

96 John Parker Romo | 5-11, 175 | Sr.

Kickoffs

96 John Parker Romo | 5-11, 175 | Sr.

88 William Rose | 6-1, 202 | Fr.

Holder

85 Peter Moore | 6-1, 207 | Fr.

4 Connor Blumrick | 6-5, 215 | Jr.

Long snapper

97 Oscar Shadley | 6-0, 265 | Jr.

57 Vincenzo 'Enzo' Anthony | 5-10, 222 | So.

Kick returns

23 Keshawn King | 5-11, 180 | So.

5 Raheem Blackshear | 5-9, 198 | Sr.

Punt returns

9 Tayvion Robinson | 5-10, 187 | So.

11 Tre Turner | 6-2, 190 | Jr.

NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP ROSTER

OFFENSE

17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Gr.

OR 10 Drew Pyne | 6-0, 200 | So.

OR 12 Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Fr.

Running back

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Jr.

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | So.

Field receiver

0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Sr.

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Fr.

Slot receiver

3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Gr.

5 Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 195 | Sr. (questionable, knee)

Boundary receiver

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Sr.

16 Deion Colzie | 6-5, 207 | Fr.

Tight end

87 Michael Mayer; 6-5, 251 | So. (probable, adductor strain)

85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Sr.

Left tackle

68 Michael Carmody; 6-6, 290 | So. (questionable, sprained ankle)

OR 79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | So. (questionable, concussion)

Left guard

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Jr.

73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Jr.

Center

55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Sr.

73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Jr.

Right guard

62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Gr.

73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Jr.

Right tackle

75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Gr.

76 Joe Alt | 6-8; 305 | Fr.

DEFENSE

Vyper defensive end

7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Jr.

9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Sr.

OR 12 Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 245 | So.

Defensive tackle

57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Sr.

99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | So.

Nose guard

41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Gr. (probable, concussion)

56 Howard Cross III | 6-1, 275 | Jr.

Big defensive end

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Gr.

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Jr.

Mike linebacker

40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Gr.

52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Sr.

Will linebacker

27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Jr.

32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Fr.

Rover linebacker

10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Gr.

OR 24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Jr.

Boundary cornerback

5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Jr.

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | So.

Field cornerback

6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | So.

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Sr.

Free safety

14 Kyle Hamilton | 6-4, 220 | Jr.

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Sr.

Strong safety

3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Sr.

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Sr.

Nickelback

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Sr.

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | So.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Fr.

Punter

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Jr.

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.

Long snapper

65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Sr.

44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | So.

Holder

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Jr.

30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Sr.

Kickoffs

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Fr.

Kick returner

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | So.

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 Sr.

Punt returner

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Jr.

OR 29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Sr.