Previewing Saturday's Notre Dame-Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg
Notre Dame and Virginia Tech will meet for the fourth time Saturday night. It's the second time that the visiting Irish will be greeted by Metallica's "Enter Sandman," Virginia Tech's signature pre-game pump-up song.
Notre Dame leads the series 2-1, with wins in 2018 at Lane Stadium and 2019 in South Bend. The Hokies won the first meeting in 2016 at Notre Dame Stadium.
No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech (3-1)
♦ Kickoff: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT
♦ Where: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.
♦ TV: ACC Network
♦ Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5)
♦ Line: Notre Dame by 1 1/2
PREVIEW COVERAGE
Irish items
♦ Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (Chester, Va.) and backup quarterback Brendon Clark (Midlothian, Va.) both hail from Virginia. There are no players from Indiana on Virginia Tech’s roster.
♦ Coming off its first loss of the season, 24-13 to No. 5 Cincinnati, Notre Dame will try to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 2016. Those were to Virginia Tech and USC.
♦ Notre Dame ranks third in the nation with nine interceptions, its most through the first five games since the 2014 season. The 12 takeaways for the Irish rank eighth nationally.
♦ Since agreeing to schedule an average of five ACC opponents a season beginning in 2014, Notre Dame is 32-7 against ACC teams and has won 20 straight in the regular season. The last Irish loss to an ACC team in the regular season was at Miami in 2017.
♦ Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is 41-27 in his sixth year in Blacksburg. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is 106-40 in his 12th season leading the Irish.
♦ No FBS team has committed fewer penalties than Virginia Tech (15), and only Louisiana-Monroe (125) has been assessed fewer penalty yards.
VIRGINIA TECH TWO-DEEP ROSTER
OFFENSE
Wide receiver
80 Kaleb Smith | 6-2, 215 | Jr.
14 Jaden Payoute | 6-1, 210 | So.
Left tackle
69 Luke Tenuta | 6-9, 322 | Jr.
54 Lecitus Smith | 6-3, 315 | Sr.
Center
76 Brock Hoffman | 6-3, 310 | Sr.
55 Johnny Jordan | 6-1, 303 | Sr.
Right guard
68 Kaden Moore | 6-3, 311 | Fr.
66 Jack Hollifield | 6-3, 271 | Fr.
Right tackle
60 Silas Dzansi | 6-5, 325 | Sr.
70 Parker Clements | 6-7, 292 | Fr.
Tight end
89 Drake Deiulis | 6-5, 247 | Sr.
OR 86 Nick Gallo | 6-4, 251 | So.
Quarterback
3 Braxton Burmeister | 6-1, 205 | Sr.
12 Knox Kadum | 6-3, 185 | So.
Running back
0 Jalen Holston | 5-11, 215 | Sr.
OR 5 Raheen Blackshear | 5-9, 198 | Sr.
OR 23 Keshawn King | 5-11, 180 | So.
Wide receiver
11 Tre Turner | 6-2, 190 | Jr.
88 Jaylen Jones | 6-1, 203 | Fr.
Wide receiver
9 Tayvion Robinson | 5-10, 187 | So.
18 Da'Wain Lofton | 5-11, 190 | Fr.
DEFENSE
Left defensive end
11 Amare Barno | 6-6, 245 | Sr.
46 Eli Adams | 5-11, 235 | Jr.
Defensive tackle
22 Mario Kendricks | 6-0, 290 | So.
OR 6 Josh Fuga | 6-2, 308 | So.
Nose tackle
12 Jordan Williams | 6-5, 285 | Sr.
OR 3 Norell Pollard | 6-0, 281 | So.
Right defensive end
45 Tyjuan Garbutt | 6-1, 252 | Sr.
41 Jalen Griffin | 6-1, 264 | Sr.
Middle linebacker
4 Dax Hollifield | 6-1, 239 | Jr.
47 Dean Ferguson | 6-2, 228 | So.
Outside linebacker
34 Alan Tisdale | 6-3, 228 | Jr.
15 Keshon Artis | 6-0, 240 | Jr.
Free safety
33 Keonta Jenkins | 6-0, 240 | Jr.
17 Tae Daley | 6-1, 203 | Sr.
Safety
31 Nasir Peoples | 6-0, 202 | Jr.
7 Devon Hunter | 6-0, 220 | Sr.
Nickel
1 Chamarri Conner | 6-0, 205 | Jr.
13 Ny'Quee Hawkins | 6-0, 200 | So.
Cornerback
2 Jermaine Waller | 6-1, 180 | Jr.
21 Nadir Thompson | 5-10, 180 | Jr.
Cornerback
44 Dorian Strong | 6-0, 174 | Fr.
OR 27 Armani Chatman | 5-11, 205
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
96 John Parker Romo | 5-11, 175 | Sr.
88 William Rose | 6-1, 202 | Fr.
Punter
85 Peter Moore | 6-1, 207 | Fr.
96 John Parker Romo | 5-11, 175 | Sr.
Kickoffs
96 John Parker Romo | 5-11, 175 | Sr.
88 William Rose | 6-1, 202 | Fr.
Holder
85 Peter Moore | 6-1, 207 | Fr.
4 Connor Blumrick | 6-5, 215 | Jr.
Long snapper
97 Oscar Shadley | 6-0, 265 | Jr.
57 Vincenzo 'Enzo' Anthony | 5-10, 222 | So.
Kick returns
23 Keshawn King | 5-11, 180 | So.
5 Raheem Blackshear | 5-9, 198 | Sr.
Punt returns
9 Tayvion Robinson | 5-10, 187 | So.
11 Tre Turner | 6-2, 190 | Jr.
NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP ROSTER
OFFENSE
Quarterback
OR 10 Drew Pyne | 6-0, 200 | So.
OR 12 Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Fr.
Running back
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Jr.
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | So.
Field receiver
0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Sr.
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Fr.
Slot receiver
3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Gr.
5 Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 195 | Sr. (questionable, knee)
Boundary receiver
4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Sr.
16 Deion Colzie | 6-5, 207 | Fr.
Tight end
87 Michael Mayer; 6-5, 251 | So. (probable, adductor strain)
85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Sr.
Left tackle
68 Michael Carmody; 6-6, 290 | So. (questionable, sprained ankle)
OR 79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | So. (questionable, concussion)
Left guard
52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Jr.
73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Jr.
Center
55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Sr.
73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Jr.
Right guard
62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Gr.
73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Jr.
Right tackle
75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Gr.
76 Joe Alt | 6-8; 305 | Fr.
DEFENSE
Vyper defensive end
7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Jr.
9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Sr.
OR 12 Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 245 | So.
Defensive tackle
57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Sr.
99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | So.
Nose guard
41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Gr. (probable, concussion)
56 Howard Cross III | 6-1, 275 | Jr.
Big defensive end
95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Gr.
31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
Mike linebacker
40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Gr.
52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Sr.
Will linebacker
27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Jr.
32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Fr.
Rover linebacker
10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Gr.
OR 24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Jr.
Boundary cornerback
5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Jr.
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | So.
Field cornerback
6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | So.
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Sr.
Free safety
14 Kyle Hamilton | 6-4, 220 | Jr.
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Sr.
Strong safety
3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Sr.
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Sr.
Nickelback
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Sr.
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | So.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Fr.
Punter
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Jr.
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.
Long snapper
65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Sr.
44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | So.
Holder
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Jr.
30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Sr.
Kickoffs
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Gr.
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Fr.
Kick returner
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | So.
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 Sr.
Punt returner
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Jr.
OR 29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Sr.