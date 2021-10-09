Scoring summary: No. 14 Notre Dame 32, Virginia Tech 29

ND Insider

NOTRE DAME 32, VIRGINIA TECH 29

Oct. 9, 2021

At Lane Stadium Blacksburg, Va.

Notre Dame 0 | 14 | 7 | 11 | — 32

Virginia Tech 7 | 6 | 9 | 7 | — 29

FIRST QUARTER

► Virginia Tech 7, Notre Dame 0

Score: Raheem Blackshear 7 run (John Parker Romo kick) at 3:21

Drive: Seven plays, 80 yards, 3:54 elapsed time following Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: Backup quarterback Connor Blumrick checked in on the drive's third play and promptly ran for 16 yards and a first down. On the next play, starter Braxton Burmeister returned at quarterback and found wide receiver Tre Turner for 18 yards. Four of Virginia Tech's eight plays gained at least 10 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

► Virginia Tech 10, Notre Dame 0

Score: Romo 19 field goal at 10:35.

Drive: Fourteen plays, 59 yards, 6:17 elapsed time following Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: Burmeister scrambled for 10 yards on third-and-seven. Turner also took a jet sweep and scampered 11 yards on one carry, then picked up 15 on a second run.

► Virginia Tech 10, Notre Dame 7

Score: Tyler Buchner 3 run (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 6:51.

Drive: Seven plays, 75 yards, 3:44 elapsed time following Virginia Tech kickoff.

Key plays: Kyren Williams ran for 10 yards on the first play of the drive before Tyler Buchner, in for starter Jack Coan, added an eight-yard run on second down. Buchner then hit Kevin Austin for 46 yards and first-and-goal from the Hokie 4.

► Notre Dame 14, Virginia Tech 10

Score: Kyren Williams 8 pass from Buchner (Doerer kick) at 0:32.

Drive: Nine plays, 80 yards, 0:59 elapsed following Virginia Tech punt.

Key plays: Buchner hit Avery Davis on crossing route for 37 yards, then later ran 10 yards to give the Irish first and goal at the Virginia Tech 8. Notre Dame scored on the next play.

► Notre Dame 14, Virginia Tech 13

Score: Romo 52 field goal at 0:00.

Drive: Five plays, 46 yards, 0:24 elapsed following Notre Dame kickoff.

Key plays: Two passes in 15 seconds from Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson pulled Virginia Tech into field goal position. Burmeister and Robinson connected for 23 yards on their own 29, then again for 13 yards with three second remaining.

THIRD QUARTER

► Virginia Tech 16, Notre Dame 14

Score: Romo 26 field goal at 8:53.

Drive: Eleven plays, 61 yards, 6:01 elapsed following Notre Dame second half kickoff.

Key plays: Burmeister found Blackshear on third-and-seven for 25 yards. A Burmeister to Robinson touchdown pass was called back by two illegal men downfield.

► Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 16

Score: Williams 10 run (Doerer kick) at 4:27.

Drive: Four plays, 29 yards, 1:56 elapsed following TaRiq Bracy interception.

Key play: Buchner rushed for 11 yards on first down following Bracy interception. Williams added a five-yard run before Irish were in end zone two plays later.

► Virginia Tech 22, Notre Dame 21

Score: Jermaine Waller 26 yard interception return (Burmeister two-point conversion pass intercepted) at 0:50

FOURTH QUARTER

► Virginia Tech 29, Notre Dame 21

Score: Burmeister 19 run (Romo kick) at 3:55.

Drive: Eight plays, 56 yards, 3:43 elapsed following Nasir Peoples interception

Key plays: Virginia Tech converted three third downs, including a Blumrick 10-yard run on third-and-nine, a Burmeister to Turner pass for 14 yards on third-and-six and the Burmeister touchdown run.

► Notre Dame 29, Virginia Tech 29

Score: Davis 4 pass from Coan (Coan to Austin, two-point conversion) at 2:26.

Drive: Seven plays, 70 yards, 1:29 elapsed following Virginia Tech kickoff.

Key plays: Coan completed two big passes to keep the drive moving – to Davis for 38 yards and to Braden Lenzy for 11.

► Notre Dame 32, Virginia Tech 29

Score: Doerer 48 field goal at 0:22.

Drive: Seven plays, 45 yards, 1:39 elapsed following Virginia Tech punt.

Key plays: Coan again completed two big passes to keep another scoring drive moving – to Lenzy for 20 yards and to backup tight end George Takacs for 15.

Officials

Atlantic Coast Conference crew — Jerry Magallanes (referee); Troy Riley (umpire); Tracy Lynch (head linesman); Jim Slayton (line judge); Scott Prewitt (back judge); Alonzo Ramsey III (field judge); Michael McCarthy (side judge); Ryan Wingers (center judge).

Game-time details

Kickoff weather: 61 degrees and partly cloudy, northeast wind at 6 mph

Attendance: 65,632 (Lane Stadium capacity 66,233)