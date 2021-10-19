Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with ND Insider Eric Hansen is back Wednesday at noon EDT. The chats will continue on a weekly basis throughout the regular season.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-oct-20-2021-11677.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos.

A full transcript will be available at ndinsider.com late Wednesday afternoon. An abridged version will appear in the print edition of Friday’s South Bend Tribune sports section.

