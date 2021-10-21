13 Notre Dame football vs. USC: TV, radio, odds, weather

The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) renew one of their great rivalries when they visit the USC Trojans (3-3).

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly says Jack Coan is his starter at quarterback. However, Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne have seen action this season, and could again.

USC is keeping its quarterback situation vague. Freshman Jaxson Dart has performed well but might not be available because of a meniscus tear. Junior Kedon Slovis has struggled. The Trojans have alternated wins and losses this season and are coming off a loss to Utah two weeks ago.

Keep your eyes open:Watch these four when the lights come on for USC and Notre Dame

When does Notre Dame play USC?

The game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

How can I watch Notre Dame vs. USC?

The game will be shown on NBC, with Mike Tirico on play-by-play, Drew Brees on analysis and Kathryn Tappen with sideline reporting. It will also be shown on Peacock.

How can I listen to Notre Dame vs. USC?

The game can be heard on the Notre Dame Radio Network (960 AM and 101.5 FM in South Bend), and SiriusXM Channel 129.

Is Notre Dame favored vs. USC?

Notre Dame is a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 57.5 total points.

What is the Notre Dame-USC forecast?

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures fall from a high of 70 degrees.