Previewing Saturday's Notre Dame-Southern California game in South Bend

It's billed as the greatest intersectional rivalry in college football. Notre Dame and USC first met on the gridiron in 1926. Saturday will be the 92nd meeting between the two schools.



Irish Items for USC

♦ Saturday will be the 92nd meeting between Notre Dame and USC, the second most of any Irish opponent. Notre Dame leads the series 49-37-5. Only Navy (93 times) has appeared on the Irish schedule more.

♦ The Irish and the Trojans began their annual series in 1926 — A 13-12 Notre Dame win in Los Angeles — and have played every year since with the exception of World War II (1943-45) and last year when Notre Dame played one season in the ACC because of COVID.

♦ Notre Dame has won the past three meetings and four of the past five. The longest winning streak for the Irish was 11 from 1983-1993. With a tie in 1994 and a Notre Dame win in 1995, USC was winless against the Irish for 13 seasons.

♦ The Trojans were 11-2 vs. Notre Dame from 1970-82 and won eight straight from 2002-2009.

♦ USC is unranked when facing the Irish for the third straight meeting and eighth time since 2010. Notre Dame has won 36 consecutive games against unranked opponents dating back to 2016, the longest active streak in FBS.

♦ Notre Dame and USC have produced 13 Heisman trophy winners between the two schools. Notre Dame is tied with Oklahoma and Ohio State with seven. USC also had seven until 2005 winner Reggie Bush forfeited his award for NCAA violations. Tim Brown in 1987 was Notre Dame’s most recent winner.

♦ Saturday will be a trophy game as the two rivals battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh, a club made of blackthorn saplings from Ireland that was introduced in 1952. A ruby is added to the club for USC games and an emerald for Notre Dame wins. The first foot-long shillelagh was retired in 1995 and a second, longer one introduced.

♦ Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is 7-3 in games against USC. The previous three Irish coaches — Bob Davie, Tyrone Willingham and Charlie Weis — were a combined 3-10 against the Trojans from 1997-2009. Neither Willingham nor Weis won a game vs. USC.