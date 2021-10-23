Previewing Saturday's Notre Dame-Southern California game in South Bend

It's billed as the greatest intersectional rivalry in college football. Notre Dame and USC first met on the gridiron in 1926. Saturday will be the 92nd meeting between the two schools, the second most of any Irish opponent.

Only Navy (93 times) has appeared on Notre Dame's schedule more. 

No. 13 Notre Dame (5-1) vs. USC (3-3) 

Kickoff: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT 

Where: Notre Dame Stadium 

TV: NBC/Peacock 

Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5) 

Line: Notre Dame by 7

Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis cherished a chance to get away from football for a few days during the off week, but now it's time to plug back in.

Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner (12) runs the ball during the Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame hasn't seen talent at wide receiver like USC's Drake London this season. His number six games in are better than a lot of players in a whole season.

Irish Items for USC

♦ Saturday will be the 92nd meeting between Notre Dame and USC, the second most of any Irish opponent. Notre Dame leads the series 49-37-5. Only Navy (93 times) has appeared on the Irish schedule more.

♦ The Irish and the Trojans began their annual series in 1926 — A 13-12 Notre Dame win in Los Angeles — and have played every year since with the exception of World War II (1943-45) and last year when Notre Dame played one season in the ACC because of COVID. 

♦ Notre Dame has won the past three meetings and four of the past five. The longest winning streak for the Irish was 11 from 1983-1993. With a tie in 1994 and a Notre Dame win in 1995, USC was winless against the Irish for 13 seasons. 

♦ The Trojans were 11-2 vs. Notre Dame from 1970-82 and won eight straight from 2002-2009. 

♦ USC is unranked when facing the Irish for the third straight meeting and eighth time since 2010. Notre Dame has won 36 consecutive games against unranked opponents dating back to 2016, the longest active streak in FBS. 

♦ Notre Dame and USC have produced 13 Heisman trophy winners between the two schools. Notre Dame is tied with Oklahoma and Ohio State with seven. USC also had seven until 2005 winner Reggie Bush forfeited his award for NCAA violations. Tim Brown in 1987 was Notre Dame’s most recent winner. 

♦ Saturday will be a trophy game as the two rivals battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh, a club made of blackthorn saplings from Ireland that was introduced in 1952. A ruby is added to the club for USC games and an emerald for Notre Dame wins. The first foot-long shillelagh was retired in 1995 and a second, longer one introduced. 

♦ Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is 7-3 in games against USC. The previous three Irish coaches — Bob Davie, Tyrone Willingham and Charlie Weis — were a combined 3-10 against the Trojans from 1997-2009. Neither Willingham nor Weis won a game vs. USC. 

NOTRE DAME two-deep roster

OFFENSE

Quarterback

17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate

12 Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Freshman

Running back

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior 

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore

Field receiver

0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior 

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman

Slot receiver 

3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Graduate 

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman 

Boundary receiver

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior 

16 Deion Colzie | 6-5, 207 | Freshman 

Tight end

87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore

85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior

Left tackle

76 Joe Alt | 6-8; 305 | Freshman

OR 79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

Left guard

73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior 

Center

55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior 

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior

Right guard 

62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate 

56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior 

Right tackle

75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate  

79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

DEFENSE

Vyper defensive end

7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior 

9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior 

Defensive tackle

57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior 

99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore 

Nose guard

41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate

56 Howard Cross III | 6-1; 275 | Junior 

Big defensive end

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior 

Mike linebacker

40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate 

52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior 

Will linebacker

27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior

32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Freshman 

Rover linebacker

24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior

OR 10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate

Boundary cornerback  

6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore 

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore 

Field cornerback

5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior 

Free safety 

14 Kyle Hamilton | 6-4, 220 | Junior 

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior 

Strong safety

3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior 

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior 

Nickelback

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior  

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate 

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Punter

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior 

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate 

Long snapper 

65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior 

44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore 

Holder

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior 

30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior

Kickoffs

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate 

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Kick returner

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore 

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior 

Punt returner

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior

OR 29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior 

USC two-deep roster

OFFENSE

X receiver 

15 Drake London | 6-5, 210 | Jr.

81 Kyle Ford | 6-2, 225 | So.

A receiver

1 Gary Bryant Jr. | 5-11, 170 | Fr. 

14 Joseph Manjack IV | 6-3, 205 | Fr.

Y receiver

8 Michael Trigg | 6-4, 245 | Fr.

19 Malcolm Epps | 6-6, 245 | Jr.

Z receiver

16 Tahj Washington | 5-11, 175 | So.*

21 K.D. Nixon | 5-8, 190, Sr.

Tight end

84 Erik Krommenhoek | 6-6, 250 | Sr. 

OR 18 Jude Wolfe | 6-6, 245 | So.

Left tackle

74 Courtland Ford | 6-6, 305 | Fr. 

70 Jalen McKenzie | 6-5, 320 | Sr.

Left guard

72 Andrew Vorhees | 6-6, 320 | Sr. 

57 Justin Dedich | 6-2, 300 | Jr.

Center

62 Brett Neilon | 6-2, 302 | Sr. 

78 Andrew Milek | 6-5, 305 | Fr. 

Right guard

71 Liam Jimmons | 6-5, 320 | Sr. 

68 Liam Douglass | 6-5, 315 | Jr.

Right tackle

79 Jonah Monheim | 6-5, 295 | Fr. 

70 Jalen McKenzie | 6-5, 320 | Sr. 

Quarterback

9 Kedon Slovis | 6-3, 205 | Jr. 

2 Jaxson Dart | 6-3, 215 | Fr.

Running back

28 Keaontay Ingram | 6-0, 215 | Sr. 

OR 6 Vavae Malepeai | 6-0, 220 | Sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

50 Nick Figueroa | 6-5, 275 | Sr. 

0 Korey Foreman | 6-5, 265 | Fr.

Nose tackle

47 Stanley Ta’ufo’ou | 6-3, 275 | So.

77 Jamar Sekona | 6-2, 295 | Fr.

Defensive tackle

49 Tuli Tuipulotu | 6-5, 290 | So.

97 Jacob Lichtenstein | 6-6, 270 | Jr. 

B linebacker

99 Drake Jackson | 6-4, 250 | Jr.

31 Hunter Echols | 6-5, 245 | Sr.

Mac linebacker

26 Kana’i Mauga | 6-2, 245 | Sr.

44 Tuasivi Nomura | 6-1, 240 | So.

Rover

10 Ralen Goforth | 6-2, 235 | Jr. 

OR 18 Raymond Scott | 6-2, 235 | Jr.

Cornerback

8 Chris Steele | 6-1, 190 | Jr.

14 Jayden Williams | 6-1, 195 | Jr.

Free safety 

21 Isaiah Pola-Mao | 6-4, 205 | Sr.

29 Xavion Alford | 6-0, 190 | Fr.

Strong safety 

7 Chase Williams | 6-2, 200 | Jr.

30 Chris Thompson Jr. | 6-1, 210 | So.

Nickle

1 Greg Johnson | 5-11, 195 | Sr. 

27 Calen Bullock | 6-3, 180 | Fr.

Cornerback

6 Isaac Taylor-Stuart | 6-2, 200 | Jr. 

23 Joshua Jackson Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter

24 Ben Griffiths | 6-7, 240 | Jr.

36 Will Rose | 6-2, 190 | So. 

Place kicker

48 Parker Lewis | 6-3, 205 | So. 

38 Alex Stadthaus | 6-2, 195 | Jr.

Kickoffs

48 Parker Lewis | 6-3, 205 | So.

38 Alex Stadthaus | 6-2, 195 | Jr.

Long snapper

59 Damon Johnson | 6-0, 210 | Sr.

39 Jac Casasante | 6-0, 215 | Jr.

Holder

24 Ben Griffiths | 6-7, 240 | Jr.

36 Will Rose | 6-2, 190 | So.

Kickoff returns

1 Gary Bryant Jr. | 5-11, 170 | Fr.

21 K.D. Nixon | 5-8, 190 | Sr. 

Punt returns

1 Gary Bryant Jr. | 5-11, 170 | Fr.

21 K.D. Nixon | 5-8, 190 | Sr. 