Scoring summary: No. 13 Notre Dame 31, USC 16

NOTRE DAME 31, USC 16

Oct. 23, 2021

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

USC 0 | 3 | 0 | 13 | — 16

Notre Dame 7 | 10 | 7 | 7 | — 31

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, USC 0

Score: Avery Davis 4 pass from Jack Coan (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 4:09.

Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 4:53 elapsed following USC punt

Key plays: Backup quarterback Tyler Buchner entered mid-drive and completed two passes in his two snaps - nine yards to Kyren Williams and 15 to Michael Mayer as six of the 11 plays in the drive gained at least six yards.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 10, USC 0

Score: Doerer 21 field goal at 13:24

Drive: Four plays, one yard, 1:20 elapsed following Bo Bauer interception return.

Key play: Thanks to pressure from defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Bauer intercepted USC quarterback Kedon Slovis and returned it 79 yards to the USC 4.

► Notre Dame 10, USC 3

Score: Parker Lewis 32 field goal at 7:29.

Drive: Thirteen plays, 60 yards, 5:49 elapsed following Notre Dame kickoff.

Key plays: Slovis found wide receiver Drake London four times for gains of five, nine, 11 and 16 yards.

► Notre Dame 17, USC 3

Score: Williams 5 run (Doerer kick) at 4:13.

Drive: Nine plays, 75 yards, 3:16 elapsed following USC kickoff.

Key plays: Coan connected with freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., for 29 yards on the drive's first play, then later found him for 10. On third-and-nine, Coan hit Mayer for 16 yards to set up first and goal. All four Irish first downs came via pass.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 24, USC 3

Score: Williams 1 run (Doerer kick) at 2:51.

Drive:13 plays, 80 yards, 5:07 elapsed following USC punt.

Key plays: Williams ran left for 38 yards to push into USC territory. Earlier in the drive, Coan connected with freshman Deion Colzie for 13 yards on third-and-eight.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 24, USC 10

Score: Keaontay Ingram 4 run (Lewis kick) at 14:52.

Drive: Nine plays, 77 yards, 2:54 elapsed following Notre Dame kickoff.

Key plays: The drive basically belonged to Ingram, who opened by running for 22 yards. He also had runs of two, 15 and seven yards before his score.

► Notre Dame 24, USC 16

Score: Darwin Barlow 2 run (kick failed) at 8:51

Drive: Eight plays, 86 yards, 2:34 elapsed following interception by USC cornerback Chris Steele.

Key plays: Slovis found London wide open on the first play of the drive for 44 yards into Notre Dame territory. Slovis later hit wideout Joseph Manjack IV, who toughed out three yards on third-and-two to keep the drive alive.

► Notre Dame 31, USC 16

Score: Buchner 3 run (Doerer kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 75 yards, 3:59 elapsed following USC kickoff.

Key plays: It was Williams left, Williams right, Williams basically everywhere. The junior captain ran for nine, two, 11, two and 10 yards during the drive to set up Buchner's scoring scamper.

Officials

Pac-12 crew: Chris Coyte (referee); Brad Robinson (umpire); Darryl Johnson (head linesman); Jonathan Stable (line judge); Jeff Dable (side judge); Steve Currie (field judge); Antony Little (back judge); Dwayne Johnson (center judge); Jack Wood (replay official).

Game-time details

Kickoff weather: Clear, 46 degrees (feels like 44), light/variable

Attendance: N/A (Notre Dame Stadium capacity 77,622)