No. 13 Notre Dame football vs USC live updates: scores and highlights from Saturday night

After not playing in 2020 for the first time since 1945, the 13th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish renewed their rivalry with USC Saturday night under the lights of Notre Dame Stadium with a 31-16 win.

It was the 92nd time the two teams have played with Notre Dame now holding a 50-37-5 advantage having won the past four contests. The only school to play Notre Dame more is Navy (93 times).

Meanwhile, here's a transcript of how the game progressed:

10:43 p.m. — FINAL Notre Dame 31, USC 16

Notre Dame wins fourth straight over USC.

FOURTH QUARTER SCORING SUMMARY

► Notre Dame 24, USC 10

Score: Keaontay Ingram 4 run (Lewis kick) at 14:52.

Drive: Nine plays, 77 yards, 2:54 elapsed following Notre Dame kickoff.

Key plays: The drive basically belonged to Ingram, who opened by running for 22 yards. He also had runs of two, 15 and seven yards before his score.

► Notre Dame 24, USC 16

Score: Darwin Barlow 2 run (kick failed) at 8:51

Drive: Eight plays, 86 yards, 2:34 elapsed following interception by USC cornerback Chris Steele.

Key plays: Slovis found London wide open on the first play of the drive for 44 yards into Notre Dame territory. Slovis later hit wideout Joseph Manjack IV, who toughed out three yards on third-and-two to keep the drive alive.

► Notre Dame 31, USC 16

Score: Buchner 3 run (Doerer kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 75 yards, 3:59 elapsed following USC kickoff.

Key plays: It was Williams left, Williams right, Williams basically everywhere. The junior captain ran for nine, two, 11, two and 10 yards during the drive to set up Buchner's scoring scamper.

10:01 p.m. — End of 3rd Q: Notre Dame 24, USC 3

Trojans knocking on the door to start the fourth quarter.

THIRD QUARTER SCORING SUMMARY

► Notre Dame 24, USC 3

Score: Williams 1 run (Doerer kick) at 2:51.

Drive:13 plays, 80 yards, 5:07 elapsed following USC punt.

Key plays: Williams ran left for 38 yards to push into USC territory. Earlier in the drive, Coan connected with freshman Deion Colzie for 13 yards on third-and-eight.

9:53 p.m. — Notre Dame 24, USC 3

9:22 p.m. — Second half underway

More:Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton exits USC game with apparent knee injury

30 minutes of football to go

9 p.m. — HALFTIME: Notre Dame 17, USC 3

First half scoring summary

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, USC 0

Score: Avery Davis 4 pass from Jack Coan (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 4:09.

Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 4:53 elapsed following USC punt

Key plays: Backup quarterback Tyler Buchner entered mid-drive and completed two passes in his two snaps - nine yards to Kyren Williams and 15 to Michael Mayer as six of the 11 plays in the drive gained at least six yards.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 10, USC 0

Score: Doerer 21 field goal at 13:24

Drive: Four plays, one yard, 1:20 elapsed following Bo Bauer interception return.

Key play: Thanks to pressure from defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Bauer intercepted USC quarterback Kedon Slovis and returned it 79 yards to the USC 4.

► Notre Dame 10, USC 3

Score: Parker Lewis 32 field goal at 7:29.

Drive: Thirteen plays, 60 yards, 5:49 elapsed following Notre Dame kickoff.

Key plays: Slovis found wide receiver Drake London four times for gains of five, nine, 11 and 16 yards.

► Notre Dame 17, USC 3

Score: Williams 5 run (Doerer kick) at 4:13.

Drive: Nine plays, 75 yards, 3:16 elapsed following USC kickoff.

Key plays: Coan connected with freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., for 29 yards on the drive's first play, then later found him for 10. On third-and-nine, Coan hit Mayer for 16 yards to set up first and goal. All four Irish first downs came via pass.

8:27 p.m. — Kyle Hamilton injured

8:17 p.m. — Bo Bauer 79-yard interception return to USC 4

► More:Noie: What's so special about Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer? Plenty

8:13 p.m. — End of 1st Quarter: Notre Dame 7, USC 0

♦ USC driving with third at 8 at ND 12-yard line

7:59 p.m. — Guess who's back

7:58 p.m. — Guess who's in

7:47 p.m. — Notre Dame , USC 0

♦ Jonathan Doerer misses 36-yard field goal attempt on opening drive.

7:39 p.m. — USC kicks off to Notre Dame

Irish return to ND 22. After holding penalty, Irish start at the 9

7:34 p.m. — The Irish take the field

7:20 p.m. — Notre Dame-USC kickoff getting close

6:57 p.m. EDT — Injury update: Tyree not dressed to play

Ever heard of the Jeweled Shillelagh?

Well, It's up for grabs during each Notre Dame-USC game. Saturday 93rd meeting between the two teams is a trophy game as the rivals battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh, a club made of blackthorn saplings from Ireland that was introduced in 1952.

A ruby is added to the club for USC games and an emerald for Notre Dame wins. The first foot-long shillelagh was retired in 1995 and a second, longer one introduced.

Previewing today's game