Notre Dame-Southern Cal team/individual statistics

TEAM STATS
SC | ND
FIRST DOWNS | 25 | 26
Rushing | 12 |10
Passing |12 | 12
Penalty | 1 | 4
RUSHING YRDGE | 125 | 170
Yards gained | 162 | 181
Yards lost | 37 | 11
Attempts | 32 | 41
Average per rush | 3.9 | 4.1
PASSING YRDGE | 299 | 213
Comp.-Att.-Int. | 27-37-1 | 22-30-1
Average per catch | 11.1 | 9.7
TOTAL OFFENSE | 424 | 383
Total plays | 69 | 71
Average per play | 6.1 | 5.4
RETURN YARDS | 96 | 96
Int. returns-Yards | 1-0 | 1-79
Kickoff returns | 5-96 | 1-14
Punt returns | 0-0 | 0-0
Fumble returns | 0-0 | 1-3
FUMBLES-LOST | 2-1 | 0-0
PENALTIES-YARDS | 9-65 | 4-39
PUNTS-YARDS | 2-99 | 1-52
Average per punt | 49.5 | 52
TIME OF POSS | 24:28 | 31:23
3RD-DOWN CNV | 6-of-13 | 8-of-12
4TH-DOWN CNV | 1-of-2 | 1-of-1
SACKS-YARDS LOSS | 1-6 | 3-34
INDIVIDUAL STATS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Kyren Williams 25 carries, 138 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 38; Braden Lenzy 1-14, long 14; Tyler Buchner 3-11, 1 TD, long 5; C’Bo Flemister 3-10, long 6; Logan Diggs 3-3, long 2; Avery Davis 1-1, Jack Coan 3 (-3), long 2; Team 2 (-4).
PASSING: Jack Coan 20 completions, 28 attempts, 1 touchdown; Tyler Buchner 2-of-2, 24 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: Kyren Williams 6 catches, 42 yards, long 17; Michael Mayer 5-54, long 16; Kevin Austin4-39, long 15; Lorenzo Styles Jr. 3-57, long 29; Avery Davis 2-10, 1 touchdown, long 6; Deion Colzie 1-13, Braden Lenzy 1 (-2).
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 1 punt, 52 yards.
FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 1-of-2, missed 36, long 21.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Lorenzo Styles Jr. 1-14.
PUNT RETURNS: none
INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Bo Bauer 1 for 79 yards
FUMBLE RETURNS: Tariq Bracey 1 for 3 yards
TACKLES: DJ Brown 7, JD Bertrand 7, TaRig Bracy 7, Bo Bauer 7, Clarence Lewis 6, Jack Kiser 6, Isaiah Foskey 5, Drew White 5, Houston Griffith 3, Cam Hart 3, Kyle Hamilton 2, Kurt Hinish 2, Jayson Ademilola 2, Rylie Mills 2, Kevin Austin 1, Justin Ademilola 1, Ramon Henderson 1, Jordan Botelho 1, Prince Kollie 1, Kahanu Kia 1, Myron Tagovailo-Amosa 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Bo Bauer 1, Isaiah Foskey 2, Jayson Ademilola 1.
SACKS: Isaiah Foskey 2, Jayson Ademilola 1.
SOUTHERN CAL
RUSHING: Keaontay Ingram 24 carries, 138 yards, 1 touchdown,, long 22; Darwin Barlow 4-15, 1 TD, long 5; Kedon Slovis 4 (-28), long 6.
PASSING: Kedon Slovis 27 completions, 37 attempts, 299 yards.
RECEIVING: Drake London 15 catches 171 yards, long 44; Erik Krommenhoek 3-28, long 18; Malcolm Epps 2-38, long 30; Tahj Washington 2-32, long 21; Gary Bryant Jr. 2-14, long 8; Kyle Ford 1-13, Joseph Manjack IV 1-3, Keaontay Ingram 1-0.
PUNTING: Ben Griffiths 2 punts, 99 yards, long 52.
FIELD GOALS: Lewis Parker 1-of-2, missed 42, long 33.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Gary Bryant Jr. 3 returns, 61 yards, long20; Tahj Washington 2-35, long 18.
PUNT RETURNS: none
INTERCEPTION RETURNS: none
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: Isaac Taylor-Stuart 7, Kana’i Mauga 7, Drake Jackson 6, Ralen Goforth 5, Jaylin Smith 5, Isaiah Pola-Mao 5, Calen Bullock 5, Xavion Alford 4, Chase Williams 2, Chris Steele 2, Chris Thompson Jr. 2, Hunter Echols 2, Tuli Tuipulotu 2, Nick Figueroa 2, Kedon Slovis 1, Jayden Williams 1, Prohet Brown 1, Stanley Ta’ufo’ou 1, Jamar Sekona 1, Jacon Lichtenstein 1.
TACKLES OF LOSS: Drake Jackson 2, Chris Steele 1,
SACKS: Drake Jackson 1,
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Tight end: Michael Mayer
Left tackle: Joe Alt
Left guard: Andrew Kristofic
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right guard: Cain Madden
Right tackle: Josh Lugg
Boundary receiver: Kevin Austin Jr.
Slot receiver: Avery Davis
Field receiver: Braden Lenzy
Quarterback: Jack Coan
Running back: Kyren Williams
DEFENSE
Vyper end: Isaiah Foskey
Defensive tackle: Jayson Ademilola
Nose guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive end: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Will linebacker: JD Bertrand
Mike linebacker: Drew White
Boundary cornerback: Clarence Lewis
Nickelback: TaRiq Bracy
Strong safety: Houston Griffith
Free safety: Kyle Hamilton
Field cornerback: Cam Hart
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long snapper: Michael Vinson
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Punt returner: Kyren Williams
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Kick returner: Lorenzo Styles Jr.