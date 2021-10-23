Notre Dame-Southern Cal team/individual statistics

ND Insider

TEAM STATS

SC | ND

FIRST DOWNS | 25 | 26

Rushing | 12 |10

Passing |12 | 12

Penalty | 1 | 4

RUSHING YRDGE | 125 | 170

Yards gained | 162 | 181

Yards lost | 37 | 11

Attempts | 32 | 41

Average per rush | 3.9 | 4.1

PASSING YRDGE | 299 | 213

Comp.-Att.-Int. | 27-37-1 | 22-30-1

Average per catch | 11.1 | 9.7

TOTAL OFFENSE | 424 | 383

Total plays | 69 | 71

Average per play | 6.1 | 5.4

RETURN YARDS | 96 | 96

Int. returns-Yards | 1-0 | 1-79

Kickoff returns | 5-96 | 1-14

Punt returns | 0-0 | 0-0

Fumble returns | 0-0 | 1-3

FUMBLES-LOST | 2-1 | 0-0

PENALTIES-YARDS | 9-65 | 4-39

PUNTS-YARDS | 2-99 | 1-52

Average per punt | 49.5 | 52

TIME OF POSS | 24:28 | 31:23

3RD-DOWN CNV | 6-of-13 | 8-of-12

4TH-DOWN CNV | 1-of-2 | 1-of-1

SACKS-YARDS LOSS | 1-6 | 3-34

INDIVIDUAL STATS

NOTRE DAME

RUSHING: Kyren Williams 25 carries, 138 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 38; Braden Lenzy 1-14, long 14; Tyler Buchner 3-11, 1 TD, long 5; C’Bo Flemister 3-10, long 6; Logan Diggs 3-3, long 2; Avery Davis 1-1, Jack Coan 3 (-3), long 2; Team 2 (-4).

PASSING: Jack Coan 20 completions, 28 attempts, 1 touchdown; Tyler Buchner 2-of-2, 24 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: Kyren Williams 6 catches, 42 yards, long 17; Michael Mayer 5-54, long 16; Kevin Austin4-39, long 15; Lorenzo Styles Jr. 3-57, long 29; Avery Davis 2-10, 1 touchdown, long 6; Deion Colzie 1-13, Braden Lenzy 1 (-2).

PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 1 punt, 52 yards.

FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 1-of-2, missed 36, long 21.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Lorenzo Styles Jr. 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS: none

INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Bo Bauer 1 for 79 yards

FUMBLE RETURNS: Tariq Bracey 1 for 3 yards

TACKLES: DJ Brown 7, JD Bertrand 7, TaRig Bracy 7, Bo Bauer 7, Clarence Lewis 6, Jack Kiser 6, Isaiah Foskey 5, Drew White 5, Houston Griffith 3, Cam Hart 3, Kyle Hamilton 2, Kurt Hinish 2, Jayson Ademilola 2, Rylie Mills 2, Kevin Austin 1, Justin Ademilola 1, Ramon Henderson 1, Jordan Botelho 1, Prince Kollie 1, Kahanu Kia 1, Myron Tagovailo-Amosa 1.

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Bo Bauer 1, Isaiah Foskey 2, Jayson Ademilola 1.

SACKS: Isaiah Foskey 2, Jayson Ademilola 1.

SOUTHERN CAL

RUSHING: Keaontay Ingram 24 carries, 138 yards, 1 touchdown,, long 22; Darwin Barlow 4-15, 1 TD, long 5; Kedon Slovis 4 (-28), long 6.

PASSING: Kedon Slovis 27 completions, 37 attempts, 299 yards.

RECEIVING: Drake London 15 catches 171 yards, long 44; Erik Krommenhoek 3-28, long 18; Malcolm Epps 2-38, long 30; Tahj Washington 2-32, long 21; Gary Bryant Jr. 2-14, long 8; Kyle Ford 1-13, Joseph Manjack IV 1-3, Keaontay Ingram 1-0.

PUNTING: Ben Griffiths 2 punts, 99 yards, long 52.

FIELD GOALS: Lewis Parker 1-of-2, missed 42, long 33.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Gary Bryant Jr. 3 returns, 61 yards, long20; Tahj Washington 2-35, long 18.

PUNT RETURNS: none

INTERCEPTION RETURNS: none

FUMBLE RETURNS: None

TACKLES: Isaac Taylor-Stuart 7, Kana’i Mauga 7, Drake Jackson 6, Ralen Goforth 5, Jaylin Smith 5, Isaiah Pola-Mao 5, Calen Bullock 5, Xavion Alford 4, Chase Williams 2, Chris Steele 2, Chris Thompson Jr. 2, Hunter Echols 2, Tuli Tuipulotu 2, Nick Figueroa 2, Kedon Slovis 1, Jayden Williams 1, Prohet Brown 1, Stanley Ta’ufo’ou 1, Jamar Sekona 1, Jacon Lichtenstein 1.

TACKLES OF LOSS: Drake Jackson 2, Chris Steele 1,

SACKS: Drake Jackson 1,

NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE

Tight end: Michael Mayer

Left tackle: Joe Alt

Left guard: Andrew Kristofic

Center: Jarrett Patterson

Right guard: Cain Madden

Right tackle: Josh Lugg

Boundary receiver: Kevin Austin Jr.

Slot receiver: Avery Davis

Field receiver: Braden Lenzy

Quarterback: Jack Coan

Running back: Kyren Williams

DEFENSE

Vyper end: Isaiah Foskey

Defensive tackle: Jayson Ademilola

Nose guard: Kurt Hinish

Defensive end: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Will linebacker: JD Bertrand

Mike linebacker: Drew White

Boundary cornerback: Clarence Lewis

Nickelback: TaRiq Bracy

Strong safety: Houston Griffith

Free safety: Kyle Hamilton

Field cornerback: Cam Hart

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer

Holder: Jay Bramblett

Long snapper: Michael Vinson

Punter: Jay Bramblett

Punt returner: Kyren Williams

Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer

Kick returner: Lorenzo Styles Jr.