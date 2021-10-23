Notre Dame-Southern Cal team/individual statistics

TEAM STATS 

SC | ND 

FIRST DOWNS | 25 | 26 

Rushing | 12 |10 

Passing |12 | 12 

Penalty | 1 | 4 

RUSHING YRDGE | 125 | 170 

Yards gained | 162 | 181 

Yards lost | 37 | 11 

Attempts | 32 | 41 

Average per rush | 3.9 | 4.1 

PASSING YRDGE | 299 | 213 

Comp.-Att.-Int. | 27-37-1 | 22-30-1 

Average per catch | 11.1 | 9.7 

TOTAL OFFENSE | 424 | 383 

Total plays | 69 | 71 

Average per play | 6.1 | 5.4 

RETURN YARDS | 96 | 96 

Int. returns-Yards | 1-0 | 1-79 

Kickoff returns | 5-96 | 1-14 

Punt returns | 0-0 | 0-0 

Fumble returns | 0-0 | 1-3 

FUMBLES-LOST | 2-1 | 0-0 

PENALTIES-YARDS | 9-65 | 4-39 

PUNTS-YARDS | 2-99 | 1-52 

Average per punt | 49.5 | 52 

TIME OF POSS | 24:28 | 31:23 

3RD-DOWN CNV | 6-of-13 | 8-of-12 

4TH-DOWN CNV | 1-of-2 | 1-of-1 

SACKS-YARDS LOSS | 1-6 | 3-34 

INDIVIDUAL STATS 

NOTRE DAME 

RUSHING: Kyren Williams 25 carries, 138 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 38; Braden Lenzy 1-14, long 14; Tyler Buchner 3-11, 1 TD, long 5; C’Bo Flemister 3-10, long 6; Logan Diggs 3-3, long 2; Avery Davis 1-1, Jack Coan 3 (-3), long 2; Team 2 (-4). 

PASSING: Jack Coan 20 completions, 28 attempts, 1 touchdown; Tyler Buchner 2-of-2, 24 yards, 1 TD. 

RECEIVING: Kyren Williams 6 catches, 42 yards, long 17; Michael Mayer 5-54, long 16; Kevin Austin4-39, long 15; Lorenzo Styles Jr. 3-57, long 29; Avery Davis 2-10, 1 touchdown, long 6; Deion Colzie 1-13, Braden Lenzy 1 (-2). 

PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 1 punt, 52 yards. 

FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 1-of-2, missed 36, long 21. 

KICKOFF RETURNS: Lorenzo Styles Jr. 1-14. 

PUNT RETURNS:  none 

INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Bo Bauer 1 for 79 yards 

FUMBLE RETURNS: Tariq Bracey 1 for 3 yards 

TACKLES: DJ Brown 7, JD Bertrand 7, TaRig Bracy 7, Bo Bauer 7, Clarence Lewis 6, Jack Kiser 6, Isaiah Foskey 5, Drew White 5, Houston Griffith 3, Cam Hart 3, Kyle Hamilton 2, Kurt Hinish 2, Jayson Ademilola 2, Rylie Mills 2, Kevin Austin 1, Justin Ademilola 1, Ramon Henderson 1, Jordan Botelho 1, Prince Kollie 1, Kahanu Kia 1, Myron Tagovailo-Amosa 1. 

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Bo Bauer 1, Isaiah Foskey 2, Jayson Ademilola 1. 

SACKS: Isaiah Foskey 2, Jayson Ademilola 1. 

SOUTHERN CAL 

RUSHING: Keaontay Ingram 24 carries, 138 yards, 1 touchdown,, long 22; Darwin Barlow 4-15, 1 TD, long 5; Kedon Slovis 4 (-28), long 6. 

PASSING: Kedon Slovis 27 completions, 37 attempts, 299 yards. 

RECEIVING:  Drake London 15 catches 171 yards, long 44; Erik Krommenhoek 3-28, long 18; Malcolm Epps 2-38, long 30; Tahj Washington 2-32, long 21; Gary Bryant Jr. 2-14, long 8; Kyle Ford 1-13, Joseph Manjack IV 1-3, Keaontay Ingram 1-0. 

PUNTING: Ben Griffiths 2 punts, 99 yards, long 52. 

FIELD GOALS: Lewis Parker 1-of-2, missed 42, long 33. 

KICKOFF RETURNS: Gary Bryant Jr. 3 returns, 61 yards, long20; Tahj Washington 2-35, long 18. 

PUNT RETURNS: none 

INTERCEPTION RETURNS: none 

FUMBLE RETURNS: None 

TACKLES: Isaac Taylor-Stuart 7, Kana’i Mauga 7, Drake Jackson 6, Ralen Goforth 5, Jaylin Smith 5, Isaiah Pola-Mao 5, Calen Bullock 5, Xavion Alford 4, Chase Williams 2, Chris Steele 2, Chris Thompson Jr. 2, Hunter Echols 2, Tuli Tuipulotu 2, Nick Figueroa 2, Kedon Slovis 1, Jayden Williams 1, Prohet Brown 1, Stanley Ta’ufo’ou 1, Jamar Sekona 1, Jacon Lichtenstein 1. 

TACKLES OF LOSS: Drake Jackson 2, Chris Steele 1,  

SACKS: Drake Jackson 1,  

NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS 

OFFENSE  

Tight end: Michael Mayer  

Left tackle: Joe Alt 

Left guard: Andrew Kristofic 

Center: Jarrett Patterson  

Right guard: Cain Madden  

Right tackle: Josh Lugg  

Boundary receiver: Kevin Austin Jr.  

Slot receiver: Avery Davis 

Field receiver: Braden Lenzy  

Quarterback: Jack Coan  

Running back: Kyren Williams 

DEFENSE  

Vyper end: Isaiah Foskey  

Defensive tackle: Jayson Ademilola  

Nose guard: Kurt Hinish 

Defensive end: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa  

Will linebacker: JD Bertrand  

Mike linebacker: Drew White  

Boundary cornerback: Clarence Lewis  

Nickelback: TaRiq Bracy 

Strong safety: Houston Griffith  

Free safety: Kyle Hamilton   

Field cornerback: Cam Hart  

SPECIAL TEAMS  

Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer  

Holder: Jay Bramblett 

Long snapper: Michael Vinson  

Punter: Jay Bramblett  

Punt returner: Kyren Williams  

Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer  

Kick returner: Lorenzo Styles Jr.  