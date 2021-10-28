What you need to know about No. 11 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the North Carolina Tar Heels this weekend.

No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) is coming off a 31-16 victory over rival USC. Jack Coan is ND's primary quarterback (1,397 yards, 11 touchdowns, 3 interceptions), though Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner have taken turns behind center. Kyren Williams (743 total yards, 9 TDs) and Michael Myer (37 catches, 3 TDs) are keys to the Irish offense.

North Carolina (4-3) is coming off a bye week. Quarterback Sam Howell (1,851 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs) controls the offense. Josh Downs (60 catches, 837 yards, 8 TDs) is his favorite target. Ty Chandler has rushed for 588 yards and has 140 receiving yards (8 total TDs).

Make sure you follow Tyler James, Eric Hansen and Tom Noie for Fighting Irish coverage all season.

When does Notre Dame play UNC?

The teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium.

How can I watch Notre Dame play North Carolina?

The game will be shown on NBC, with Mike Tirico on play-by-play, Drew Brees on analysis and Kathryn Tappen on sideline reporting. The game will also be streamed on Peacock.

How can I listen to the Notre Dame game vs. UNC?

The game can be heard on the Notre Dame Radio Network (960 AM, 101.5 FM in South Bend) and SiriusXM Channel 129.

Is Notre Dame favored against North Carolina?

Notre Dame is a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 62.5 points.

What is the weather for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina?

Cloudy skies and temperatures falling from the mid 50s are expected.

