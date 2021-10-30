Previewing Saturday's Notre Dame-North Carolina game in South Bend
The 11th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be looking for their 22nd consecutive win over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent when North Carolina comes to South Bend Saturday night. It will also be the 22nd time the two programs have met.
No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) vs. North Carolina (4-3)
Kickoff: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT
Where: Notre Dame Stadium
TV: NBC/Peacock
Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5)
Line: Notre Dame by 3 1/2
Irish items
WEEK 8 VS. NORTH CAROLINA
♦ Saturday will be the 22nd meeting between Notre Dame and North Carolina since the teams first met in 1949. The Irish lead the overall series 19-2 with Tar Heel victories coming in 1960 and 2008.
♦ The Irish won the most previous meeting Nov. 27, 2020 in Chapel Hill, 31-17, as well as the last meeting at Notre Dame Stadium, 50-43, in 2014.
♦ Head coaches Mack Brown of North Carolina and Brian Kelly of Notre Dame rank first and third respectively in active coaching wins. Brown with 263 wins is tied with Alabama’s Nick Saban while Kelly is next with 257.
♦ Both Brown (88) and Kelly (108) are the all-time win leaders at their respective programs.
♦ North Carolina QB averaged 298.8 yards passing with a completion percentage of 62.5 over the first five games while tossing 14 touchdowns. In his past two games the junior has averaged 178.1 yards passing with a completion percentage of 59.25 and four touchdowns.
♦ Notre Dame will be without All-American safety Kyle Hamilton due to a knee injury. Hamilton, who leads the team with three interceptions missed the second half of last season’s game against UNC after being ejected for targeting.
♦ With last week’s 31-16 win over USC, the Irish have now won 38-straight games when scoring more than 30 points and 37 consecutive games over unranked opponents.
Who will play
NOTRE DAME TW0-DEEP
OFFENSE
Quarterback
17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate
12 Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Freshman
Running back
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore (optimistic to return, turf toe)
Field receiver
0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman
Slot receiver
3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Graduate
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior
Boundary receiver
4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior
16 Deion Colzie | 6-5, 207 | Freshman
Tight end
87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore
85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior
Left tackle
76 Joe Alt | 6-8; 305 | Freshman
79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore
Left guard
73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior
50 Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 300 | Freshman
Center
55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior
52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior
Right guard
62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate
56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior
Right tackle
75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate
79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore
DEFENSE
Vyper defensive end
7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior
9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior
Defensive tackle
57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior
99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore
Nose guard
41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate
56 Howard Cross III | 6-1, 275 | Junior
Big defensive end
95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate
31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior
Mike linebacker
40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate
52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior
Will linebacker
27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior
32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Freshman
Rover linebacker
24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior
10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate
Boundary cornerback
6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
Field cornerback
5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
Free safety
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior
22 Justin Walters | 6-1, 188 | Freshman
Strong safety
3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior
10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate
Nickelback
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman
Punter
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
Long snapper
65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior
44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore
Holder
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior
Kickoffs
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman
Kick returner
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman
Punt returner
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior
NORTH CAROLINA TWO-DEEP ROSTER
OFFENSE
Left Tackle
72 Asim Richards | 6-4, 325 | Jr.)
57 Cayden Baker | 6-5, 305 | So.
Left Guard
75 Joshua Ezeudu | 6-4, 320 | Jr.
63 Ed Montilus 6-4, 315 | Jr.
Center
68 Brian Anderson | 6-2, 305 | Sr.
69 Quiron Johnson | 6-2, 315 | Gr.
Right Guard
73 Marcus McKethan | 6-7, 335 | Sr.
52 Jonathan Adorno | 6-4, 315 | So.
Right Tackle
74 Jordan Tucker | 6-6, 340 | Sr.
76 William Barnes | 6-4, 325 | Jr.
Tight End
84 Garrett Walston | 6-4, 245 | Gr.
88 Kamari Morales | 6-2, 250 | So.
Quarterback
7 Sam Howell | 6-1, 225 | Jr.
6 Jacolby Criswell | 6-0, 220 | So.
Running Back
19 Ty Chandler | 6-0, 210 | Gr.
26 D.J. Jones | 5-10, 205 | So.
Wide Receiver
83 Justin Olson | 6-2, 200 | So.
0 Emery Simmons | 6-1, 195 | Jr.
Wide Receiver
11 Josh Downs 5-10, 180 | So.
12 Stephen Gosnell 6-2, 210 | So.
Wide Receiver
3 Antoine Green | 6-2, 210 | Sr.
5 J.J. Jones | 6-2, 200 | Fr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
25 Kaimon Rucker | 6-1, 265 | So.
56 Tomari Fox | 6-2, 290 | Jr.
Nose tackle
51 Ray Vohasek | 6-3, 300 | Sr.
98 Kevin Hester Jr. | 6-4, 305 | So.)
Tackle
8 Myles Murphy 6-3, 305 | So.
93 Kristian Varner | 6-4, 300 | So.
Outside Linebacker
12 Tomon Fox | 6-3, 265 | Gr.
10 Desmond Evans 6-6, 265 | So.
Outside Linebacker
17 Chris Collins 6-4, 255 | Jr.
25 Kaimon Rucker | 6-1, 265 | So.
Inside Linebacker
44 Jeremiah Gemmel | 6-1, 225 | Sr.
23 | Power Echols | 5-11, 220 | Fr.
Inside Linebacker
33 Cedric Gray | 6-1, 225 | So.
7 Eugene Asante | 6-0, 220 | Jr.
Cornerback
20 Tony Grimes | 6-1, 190 | So.
13 Obi Egbuna | 5-10, 190 | Jr.
Free Safety
4 Trey Morrison 5-9, 190 | Sr.
27 Giovanni Biggers | 6-1, 195 | Jr.
Strong Safety
9 Cam'Ron Kelly | 6-1, 210 | Jr.
3 Cameron Roseman-Sinclair | 5-11, 210 | Fr.
Cornerback
1 Kyler McMichael | 6-0, 210 | Jr.
29 Storm Duck | 6-0, 205 | So.
Nickelback
0 Ja'Qurious Conley | 6-0, 210 | So.
2 Don Chapman 6-1, 195 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker
17 Grayson Atkins | 5-9, 210 | Gr.
Kickoffs
95 Jonathan Kim | 6-0, 210 | Jr.
Punter
91 Ben Kiernan | 5-11, 215 | Jr.
Deep Snapper
61 Drew Little | 5-11, 220 | Jr.
Short Snapper
61 Drew Little | 5-11, 220 | Jr.
Holder
91 Ben Kiernan | 5-11, 215 | Jr.
Kickoff Return
24 DeAndre Boykins | 5-11, 205 | Fr.
0 Ja'Qurious Conley | 6-0, 210 | So.
Punt Return
11 Josh Downs | 5-10, 180 | So.