Previewing Saturday's Notre Dame-North Carolina game in South Bend

The 11th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be looking for their 22nd consecutive win over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent when North Carolina comes to South Bend Saturday night. It will also be the 22nd time the two programs have met.

► Pod of Gold: Dane Brugler on how Notre Dame's top NFL Draft prospects have played this season

Irish items

WEEK 8 VS. NORTH CAROLINA

♦ Saturday will be the 22nd meeting between Notre Dame and North Carolina since the teams first met in 1949. The Irish lead the overall series 19-2 with Tar Heel victories coming in 1960 and 2008.

♦ The Irish won the most previous meeting Nov. 27, 2020 in Chapel Hill, 31-17, as well as the last meeting at Notre Dame Stadium, 50-43, in 2014.

♦ Head coaches Mack Brown of North Carolina and Brian Kelly of Notre Dame rank first and third respectively in active coaching wins. Brown with 263 wins is tied with Alabama’s Nick Saban while Kelly is next with 257.

♦ Both Brown (88) and Kelly (108) are the all-time win leaders at their respective programs.

♦ North Carolina QB averaged 298.8 yards passing with a completion percentage of 62.5 over the first five games while tossing 14 touchdowns. In his past two games the junior has averaged 178.1 yards passing with a completion percentage of 59.25 and four touchdowns.

♦ Notre Dame will be without All-American safety Kyle Hamilton due to a knee injury. Hamilton, who leads the team with three interceptions missed the second half of last season’s game against UNC after being ejected for targeting.

♦ With last week’s 31-16 win over USC, the Irish have now won 38-straight games when scoring more than 30 points and 37 consecutive games over unranked opponents.