Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree returns from turf toe injury

SOUTH BEND — Sophomore running back Chris Tyree returned to action for No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) on Saturday night against North Carolina (4-3).

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Tyree, who was sidelined with a turf toe injury since the Virginia Tech game on Oct. 9, started the game as Notre Dame's kick returner on a North Carolina kickoff that went into the end zone for a touchback.

Tyree rushed three times for 14 yards against the Hokies before being replaced by freshman Logan Diggs.

The Irish put a heavier load on starting running back Kyren Williams in Tyree’s absence against USC. Williams hit the 20-carry mark for the first time this season with 25 carries for 138 yards and touchdowns. Williams also caught six passes for 42 yards in the 31-16 victory over the Trojans.

Recruiting:Top 2023 D-line prospect Jason Moore among visitors at Notre Dame

Live updates:Scores, highlights from No. 11 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Senior C’Bo Flemister and Diggs rotated in the backfield behind Williams against USC. Flemister’s first three carries of the season totaled 10 yards. Diggs was limited to three yards on his three carries.

In the first six games of the season, Tyree struggled to break loose in the running game. He rushed 35 times for 112 yards and one touchdown. Tyree also caught 13 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. He returned eight kickoffs for 238 yards including a 96-yard touchdown against Wisconsin earlier this season.

Notre Dame announced every player on its Thursday depth chart should be available to play Saturday night. The Irish will be playing without All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, who suffered a knee injury against USC.

Follow ND Insider Tyler James on Twitter: @TJamesNDI.