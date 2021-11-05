8 Notre Dame football vs. Navy: How to watch live, stream, betting odds

The No. 8-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will host the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The Fighting Irish (7-1) defeated North Carolina last Saturday, 44-34. Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams had a field day against the Tar Heels, finishing the game with 199 rushing yards, averaging nine yards a carry and one touchdown.

The Midshipmen (2-6) are coming off a close victory over Tulsa, 20-17. Navy ended the contest with 0 total passing yards and 302 rushing yards.

Notre Dame recently announced it will open the 2023 football season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

How to watch Notre Dame football vs. Navy

When: 3:30 PM. ET, Saturday, Nov. 6.

TV/Live stream: NBC and Peacock

Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame football will stream one more home games on Peacock this season. Here's a helpful step-by-step guide to watch games through Peacock.

Notre Dame football vs. Virginia Tech betting odds

Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite against Virginia Tech, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 46.5 points.

Ken Niumatalolo is the Navy football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

Bryce Houston is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @B_ryce8.