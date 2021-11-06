Scoring summary: No. 8 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6

► Game stats:What the numbers say: Team and individual statistics from Notre Dame-Navy

No. 8 NOTRE DAME 34, NAVY 6

Nov. 6, 2021

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend

Navy 3 | 0 | 3 | 0 | — 6

Notre Dame 0 | 17 | 0 | 17 | — 34

FIRST QUARTER

► Navy 3, Notre Dame 0

Score: Bijon Nichols 49 field goal at 3:03

Drive: Thirteen plays, 36 yards, 7:36 elapsed following Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: For most of the drive, Navy couldn't get out of its way, using all three of its allotted timeouts. It also had a false start. But it twice converted fourth-and-shorts into first downs, and had a Jayden Umbarger 32-yard reverse run. Navy did drive to the Irish 14 before losing 20 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 3, Navy 3

Score: Jonathan Doerer 24 field goal at 9:47

Drive: Eleven plays, 74 yards, 3:45 elapsed following Navy kickoff.

Key plays: Quarterback Jack Coan completed seven of eight passes to five different Irish on the drive, including a nifty one down the left sideline to Kevin Austin, Jr., who had a finger tip/tight-rope grab for 38 yards. Coan also found Chris Tyree for nine yards and 14 yards to Michael Mayer.

► Notre Dame 10, Navy 3

Score: Kyren Williams 1 run (Doerer kick) at 2:46

Drive: Eleven plays, 66 yards, 5:00 elapsed following Navy punt.

Key plays: Notre Dame ran nine plays, none of which gained more than seven yards. That included four carries from freshman back Logan Diggs for 21 yards. Tyler Buchner then connected with Austin for 11 yards on third-and-seven. One play later, Williams capped the drive with his score. Buchner was at quarterback for 10 of the 11 plays.

► Notre Dame 17, Navy 3

Score: Coan 70 pass to Austin (Doerer kick) at :50.

Drive: Five plays, 95 yards, 5:00 elapsed following Navy punt.

Key plays: It was all Williams before Coan and Austin connected. Williams ran for 10 yards on first down, ran for 12 again on first down, then caught a Coan pass for three yards before the touchdown.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 17, Navy 6

Score: Nichols 21 field goal

Drive: Fourteen plays, 71 yards, 9:36 elapsed following Notre Dame second-half kickoff.

Key plays: It was classic Navy football, option football for a few yards here, a few more yards there. After gaining 56 total yards – all rushing – in the first half, the Midshipmen gained 71 on the opening drive. That included Chance Warren picking up 18 yards, then fullback Isaac Ruoss getting 10.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 19, Navy 6

Score: Safety as Navy quarterback Xavier Arline fumbles, then tackled in end zone at 13:20.

► Notre Dame 27, Navy 6

Score: Williams 20 run (Braden Lenzy pass from Coan) at 10:55.

Drive: Seven plays, 54 yards, 2:18 elapsed following Navy free kick.

Key plays: Coan connected with Mayer and Williams, each for 14 yards, then found Avery Davis for 16 to set up the Williams run/fumble recovery/TD. Williams ran for 19 yards, fumbled at the goal line, then recovered in the end zone.

► Notre Dame 34, Navy 6

Score: Logan Diggs 8 run (Doerer kick) at 3:13.

Drive: Seven plays, 53 yards, 7:53 elapsed after Irish took over on downs.

Key plays: Coan found Austin for 12 yards, before two six-yard scampers from Williams. Diggs then busted loose for 23 yards to set up the score two plays later. Diggs carried four times for 38 yards and the score on the drive.

Officials

American Athletic Conference crew: Henry Johns (referee); Hilbert Byers (umpire); Baron Ballester (linesman); Tracy Jones (line judge); Victor Firth (back judge); Ben Vasconcells (field judge); Eric Hartman (side judge); Anthony Calabrese (center judge).

Game-time details

Kickoff weather: Basically, perfect. Sunny, temperature 55 degrees (feels like 51), winds south/southwest 3 mph.

Attendance: 77,096 (Notre Dame Stadium capacity 77,622)