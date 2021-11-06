Previewing Saturday's 94th meeting between Notre Dame and Navy in South Bend
The eighth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 CFP) will lock horns with Navy for the 94th time Saturday in South Bend. Prior to last year's COVID-induced pause in the rivalry, the two programs met 93 consecutive seasons.
Notre Dame has won the its last three contests with the Midshipmen.
No. 8 AP/10 CFP Notre Dame (7-1) vs. Navy (2-6)
Kickoff: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT
Where: Notre Dame Stadium
TV: NBC/Peacock
Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5)
Line: Notre Dame by 21
Preview coverage
Irish items
♦ Saturday will be the 94th meeting between Navy and Notre Dame dating back to 1927, the most with any other school for the Irish.
♦ Notre Dame leads the series 79-13-1 and has won three in a row.
♦ The longest winning streak in the series for Notre Dame was 43 games (1964-2006). Since then Navy has beaten the Irish four times (2007 in 3ot, 2009, 2010 and 2016).
♦ Before the COVID pandemic wiped out the scheduled 2020 meeting that was to open the season in Dublin, Ireland, Navy and Notre Dame had met in 93 consecutive seasons, which was the longest intersectional rivalry college football.
♦ Notre Dame will be the second top 10 and fourth top 25 opponent for the Midshipmen this season. Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has beaten five AP top 25 teams in his 14 seasons in Annapolis.
♦ Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams ranked third in FBS with 261 all-purpose yards last week against North Carolina.
♦ With last week’s victory, the Irish have won 50 games over the past five seasons (2017-21) marking the third time in program history that has been accomplished, the others being 53-8-1 from 1988-92 and 52-9-1 from 1989-93.
Who's going to play?
NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP
OFFENSE
Quarterback
17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate
12 Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Freshman
Running back
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore
Field receiver
0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior (hopeful, concussion)
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman
Slot receiver
3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Graduate
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior
Boundary receiver
4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior
16 Deion Colzie | 6-5, 207 | Freshman
Tight end
87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore
85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior
Left tackle
76 Joe Alt | 6-8; 305 | Freshman
79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore
Left guard
73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior
52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior
Center
55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior
52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior
Right guard
62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate
56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior
Right tackle
75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate
79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore
DEFENSE
Vyper defensive end
7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior
9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior
Defensive tackle
57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior
99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore
Nose guard
41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate
56 Howard Cross III | 6-1, 275 | Junior
Big defensive end
95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate
31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior
Mike linebacker
40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate
52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior
Will linebacker
27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior
32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Freshman
Rover linebacker
24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior
10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate
Boundary cornerback
6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
Field cornerback
5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
Free safety
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior
22 Justin Walters | 6-1, 188 | Freshman
Strong safety
3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior
10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate
Nickelback
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman
Punter
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
Long snapper
65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior
44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore
Holder
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior
Kickoffs
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman
Kick returner
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman
Punt returner
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior
NAVY TWO-DEEP
OFFENSE
X-wide receiver
80 Mark Walker | 6-2, 203 | Jr.
87 Jayden Umbarger | 6-0, 190 | So.
Left tackle
67 Bryce Texeira | 6-2, 282 | Sr.
60 Mattie Conlon | 6-2, 290 | Sr.
Left guard
71 Joshua Pena | 6-2, 269 | So.
73 Lirion Murtezi | 6-3, 307 | So.
Center
69 Darrellson Masaniai | 6-2, 318 | So.
OR 68 Pierce Banbury | 6-2, 288 | Sr.
Right guard
68 Pierce Banbury | 6-2, 288 | Sr.
OR 73 Lirion Murtezi | 6-3, 307 | So.
Right tackle
66 Kip Frankland | 6-1, 280 | Jr.
61 | Jamie Romo | 6-5, 275 | Jr.
Z-Wide receiver
3 Mychal Cooper | 6-5, 221 | Sr.
82 Zachary Kuhlman | 6-1, 193 Jr.
Slot back
0 Chance Warren | 5-10, 190 | Jr.
29 Daniel Jones | 5-9, 187 | So.
Quarterback
1 Tai Lavatai | 6-2, 210 So.
7 Xavier Arline | 5-9, 176 So.
Slot back
25 Carlinos Acie | 5-9, 190 | Sr.
2 Tyger Goslin | 5-11, 191 | Sr.
Fullback
37 James Harris II | 6-0, 230 | Sr.
OR 32 Isaac Ruoss | 6-1, 220 |Sr.
DEFENSE
Left end
95 Jacob Busic | 6-4, 250 | So.
51 Nicholas Straw | 6-2, 230 | Jr.
Nose guard
90 Donald Berniard | 6-0, 267 | So.
OR 97 Clay Cromwell | 6-3, 292 | So.
Defensive tackle
94 J’arius Warren | 6-1, 257 | Jr.
92 Deondrae Williams | 6-0, 274 | Sr.
Raider
51 Nicholas Straw | 6-2, 230 | Jr.
55 John Kelly III | 6-2, 227 | Sr.
Striker
1 John Marshall | 6-2, 204 | Jr.
47 Tyler Fletcher | 6-3, 210 | Fr.
Mike linebacker
54 Diego Fagot | 6-3, 240 | Sr.
46 Jianni Woodson-Brooks | 6-0, 220 | Fr.
Will linebacker
57 Johnny Hodges | 6-2, 228 | Jr.
46 Jianni Woodson-Brooks | 6-0, 220 | Fr.
Field cornerback
16 Jamal Glenn | 5-11, 181 | Sr.
5 Michael McMorris | 5-9, 173 | Sr.
Free safety
18 Rayuan Lane | 5-11, 180 | Fr.
14 Joshua Adams | 6-0, 198 | Jr.
Bandit
15 Eavan Gibbons | 5-10, 191 | So.
9 Taylor Robinson | 6-0, 195 | So.
Back corner
5 Michael McMorris | 5-9, 173 | Sr.
3 Elias Larry | 6-0, 170 | Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place kicker
43 Bijan Nichols | 6-1, 211 | Jr.
11 Evan Warren | 5-10, 176 | Jr.
Kickoffs
11 Evan Warren | 5-10, 176 | Jr.
47 Daniel Davies | 5-10, 179 | Jr.
Punter
90 Riley Riethman | 5-10, 170 | Fr.
47 Daniel Davies | 5-10, 179 | Jr.
Long snapper
92 Ethan Nguyen | 6-1, 195 | Fr.
49 Byron Rhodes | 5-11, 185 | Fr.
Holder
47 Daniel Davies | 5-10, 179 | Jr.
2 Tyger Goslin | 5-11, 191 | Sr.
Punt returner
0 Chance Warren | 5-10, 190 | Sr.
28 Amin Hassan | 5-7, 160 | Fr.
Kick returner
24 Maquel Haywood | 5-8, 170 | Fr.
28 Amin Hassan | 5-7, 160 | Fr..