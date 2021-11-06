Previewing Saturday's 94th meeting between Notre Dame and Navy in South Bend

The eighth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 CFP) will lock horns with Navy for the 94th time Saturday in South Bend. Prior to last year's COVID-induced pause in the rivalry, the two programs met 93 consecutive seasons.

Notre Dame has won the its last three contests with the Midshipmen.

Irish items

♦ Saturday will be the 94th meeting between Navy and Notre Dame dating back to 1927, the most with any other school for the Irish.

♦ Notre Dame leads the series 79-13-1 and has won three in a row.

♦ The longest winning streak in the series for Notre Dame was 43 games (1964-2006). Since then Navy has beaten the Irish four times (2007 in 3ot, 2009, 2010 and 2016).

♦ Before the COVID pandemic wiped out the scheduled 2020 meeting that was to open the season in Dublin, Ireland, Navy and Notre Dame had met in 93 consecutive seasons, which was the longest intersectional rivalry college football.

♦ Notre Dame will be the second top 10 and fourth top 25 opponent for the Midshipmen this season. Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has beaten five AP top 25 teams in his 14 seasons in Annapolis.

♦ Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams ranked third in FBS with 261 all-purpose yards last week against North Carolina.

♦ With last week’s victory, the Irish have won 50 games over the past five seasons (2017-21) marking the third time in program history that has been accomplished, the others being 53-8-1 from 1988-92 and 52-9-1 from 1989-93.