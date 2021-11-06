No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Navy live updates: scores, highlights from Saturday

Tradition resumes Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium as the Fighting Irish renew their rivalry with Navy. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

The two programs played every year from 1927 until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of 2020's scheduled season opener in Ireland — 93 consecutive years.

Notre Dame (7-1) is ranked No. 8 in the AP and USA Today polls and No. 10 in the CFP, and looks to keep its slim playoff and realistic New Years Six bowl hopes alive against the option-minded Midshipmen (2-6).

3:35 p.m. — Oh, brother, another recruiting update

Sonny Styles, a five-star prospect and brother of Notre Dame WR Lorenzo, plays safety for his high school team, but could play either safety or linebacker in college. He is on campus this weekend for the ND-Navy game.

Pregaming

Back across the pond

It was announced Thursday that Notre Dame will open the 2023 season at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, against Navy on Aug. 26. The 2023 game was originally penciled in for Nov. 11, 2023 in South Bend.

It will be the first Notre Dame home football game staged outside the United States and the first college football game televised by NBC to originate outside of the U.S.

Pandemic permitting, it will be the third time the two programs will have met in Dublin, the first being 1996 and the most recent in 2012, both Fighting Irish victories.

Game day with Tribune Photographer Robert Franklin

