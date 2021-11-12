7 Notre Dame football vs. Virginia: How to watch live, stream, betting odds

The No. 7-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team travels to Charlottesville, VA this weekend to face the Virginia Cavaliers, on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The Fighting Irish (8-1) blew out Navy last weekend, 34-6.Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin finished the day with six receptions, 139 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Cavaliers (6-3) are coming off a high scoring loss against No.14 BYU, 66-49. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong ended the contest with 337 total passing yards and four touchdowns.

How to watch Notre Dame football vs. Virginia

When: 7:30 PM. ET, Saturday, Nov. 13.

TV/Live stream: ABC and ESPN

Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame vs. Virginia football betting odds

Notre Dame is a 5-point favorite against Virginia, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 64.5 points.

Bronco Mendenhall is the Virginia football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

