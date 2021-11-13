Previewing Notre Dame football's trip to Charlottesville for battle with Cavaliers

Coming off a win against traditional rival Navy, the seventh-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 9 CFP) head to Charlottesville, Va. Saturday night for a primetime matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers. Notre Dame (8-1) has won four in row and looks to keep its path to a New Year's Six bowl game clear against the nation's top-ranked offense.

Notre Dame and Virginia (6-3) have met three previous times, with the Irish winning all three.

♦ Saturday will be just the fourth meeting between Notre Dame and Virginia, and the second in Charlottesville. The Irish have won all three meetings (35-20 in 2019, 34-27 in 2015 and 36-13 in 1989’s Kickoff Classic at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.)

♦ In the last meeting at Virginia in 2015, backup Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller with 12 seconds left to win the game.

♦ Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 300 yards in four straight games and has accumulated 3,828 yards of total offense this season to lead the nation. To date it’s the fourth-highest single season total in program history.

♦ Notre Dame’s defense is tied for eighth nationally with 12 interceptions, its most since picking off 12 passes in all of 2018.

♦ The Cavaliers will be the sixth opponent this season that Notre Dame will face coming off its bye week. The Irish are 4-1 in those games with the lone loss coming to Cincinnati in South Bend.

♦ The Irish have won 40-straight games when they have scored 30 or more points in a game and are 73-9 overall in 11-plus seasons under head coach Brian Kelly when doing so.

♦ Excluding shutout victories against William & Mary and Duke, Virginia is giving up an average of 32.4 points per game this season and has allowed more that 30 points a game five times.