Previewing Notre Dame football's trip to Charlottesville for battle with Cavaliers

Michael Wanbaugh
ND Insider

Coming off a win against traditional rival Navy, the seventh-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 9 CFP) head to Charlottesville, Va. Saturday night for a primetime matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers. Notre Dame (8-1) has won four in row and looks to keep its path to a New Year's Six bowl game clear against the nation's top-ranked offense.

Notre Dame and Virginia (6-3) have met three previous times, with the Irish winning all three.

AP No. 7/CFP No. 9 Notre Dame (8-1) vs. Virginia (6-3) 

Kickoff: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST 

Where: Scott Stadium; Charlottesville, Va. 

TV: ABC 

Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5) 

Line: Notre Dame by 5 1/2 

Preview coverage

Notre Dame’s Jordan Botelho (12) takes down Navy's Tai Lavatai (1) during the Notre Dame vs. Navy NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) watches warm ups before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s Drew White (40) during the Notre Dame vs. Navy NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Irish items

♦ Saturday will be just the fourth meeting between Notre Dame and Virginia, and the second in Charlottesville. The Irish have won all three meetings (35-20 in 2019, 34-27 in 2015 and 36-13 in 1989’s Kickoff Classic at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.) 

♦ In the last meeting at Virginia in 2015, backup Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller with 12 seconds left to win the game. 

♦ Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 300 yards in four straight games and has accumulated 3,828 yards of total offense this season to lead the nation. To date it’s the fourth-highest single season total in program history. 

♦ Notre Dame’s defense is tied for eighth nationally with 12 interceptions, its most since picking off 12 passes in all of 2018. 

♦ The Cavaliers will be the sixth opponent this season that Notre Dame will face coming off its bye week. The Irish are 4-1 in those games with the lone loss coming to Cincinnati in South Bend. 

♦ The Irish have won 40-straight games when they have scored 30 or more points in a game and are 73-9 overall in 11-plus seasons under head coach Brian Kelly when doing so. 

♦ Excluding shutout victories against William & Mary and Duke, Virginia is giving up an average of 32.4 points per game this season and has allowed more that 30 points a game five times. 

Who's going to play?

NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP

OFFENSE

Quarterback

17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate

12 Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Freshman

Running back

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior 

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore

Field receiver

0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior

Slot receiver 

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior 

Boundary receiver

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior 

16 Deion Colzie | 6-5, 207 | Freshman 

Notre Dame’s Kevin Austin Jr. (4) makes a catch during the Notre Dame vs. Navy NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Tight end

87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore

85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior

Left tackle

76 Joe Alt | 6-8; 305 | Freshman

79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

Left guard

73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior

Center

55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior 

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior

Right guard 

62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate 

56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior 

Right tackle

75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate  

79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

DEFENSE

Vyper defensive end

7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior 

9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior 

Defensive tackle

57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior 

99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore 

Nose guard

41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate

56 Howard Cross III | 6-1, 275 | Junior 

Big defensive end

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior 

Mike linebacker

40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate 

52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior 

Will linebacker

27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior

32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Freshman 

Rover linebacker

24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior

10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate

Boundary cornerback

6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore 

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore 

Notre Dame’s Clarence Lewis (6) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Field cornerback

5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior 

Free safety 

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior 

26 Xavier Watts | 6-0, 195 | Sophomore

Strong safety

3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior 

10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate

Nickelback

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior  

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate 

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Punter

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior 

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate 

Long snapper 

65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior 

44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore 

Holder

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior 

30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior

Kickoffs

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate 

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Kick returner

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore 

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman 

Punt returner

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior 

VIRGINIA TWO-DEEP

OFFENSE

Wide receiver

3 Dontayvion Wicks | 6-1, 205 | So.

17 Demick Starling | 6-0, 190 | So.

Left tackle

70 Bobby Haskins | 6-7, 295 | Sr.

68 Logan Taylor | 6-7, 320 | Fr.

Left guard

54 Ryan Nelson | 6-6, 315 | Sr.

OR 52 Joe Bissinger | 6-4, 320 | Jr.

Center

55 Olusegun Oluwatimi | 6-3, 310 | Sr.

51 Ty Furnish | 6-4, 240 | Fr.

Right guard

69 Chris Glaser | 6-4, 305 | Sr.

77 Noah Josey | 6-5, 310 | Fr.

Right tackle

72 Ryan Swoboda | 6-10, 325 | Sr.

65 Jonathan Leech | 6-4, 280 | So.

Tight end

0 Jelani Woods | 6-7, 265 | Gr.

85 Grant Misch | 6-4, 245 | Jr.

Quarterback

Virginia junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong racks up a lot of yards, but will he be healthy enough to do it against No. 7 Notre Dame?

5 Brennan Armstrong | 6-2, 215 | Jr.

11 Ira Armstead | 6-3, 215 | So. 

OR 16 Jay Woolfolk | 5-11, 200 | Fr.

Tailback

21 Wayne Taulapapa | 5-9, 210 | Sr.

7 Mike Hollins | 5-9,  210 | So.

Fullback

99 Keytaon Thompson | 6-4, 210 | Sr.

98 Jacob Rodriguez | 6-1, 215 | Fr.

Wide receiver

4 Billy Kemp IV | 5-9, 175 | Sr.

18 Hayden Mitchell | 5-11, 195 | Sr.

Wide receiver

2 Ra’Shaun Henry | 6-3, 190 | Sr.

89 Artie Henry | 6-1, 190 | Sr.

DEFENSE

Left end

94 Aaron Faumui | 6-1, 300 | Jr.

19 Olasunkonmi Agunloye | 6-6, 280 So.

Nose tackle

90 Jahmeer Carter | 6-2, 315 | So.

OR 76 Jordan Redmond | 6-0, 305 | Jr.

Right end

91 Mandy Alonso | 6-2, 285 | Sr.

45 Nusi Malani | 6-6, 275 | So.

SAM linebacker

7 Noah Taylor | 6-5, 225 | Jr.

30 James Jackson | 6-3, 220 | Fr.

BUCK linebacker

6 Nick Jackson | 6-1, 240 | Jr.

33 West Weeks | 6-2, 220 | Fr.

MIKE linebacker

13 Hunter Stewart | 6-2, 230 | So.

28 Josh Ahern | 6-3,  235 | So.

WILL linebacker

4 Elliott Brown | 6-5, 240 | Sr.

31 Mike Green | 6-4, 225 | Fr.

X

7 Noah Taylor | 6-5, 225 | Jr.

41 D’Sean Perry | 6-3, 225 | So.

Field cornerback

23 Fentrell Cypress III | 5-11, 180 | So.

OR 8 Darrius Bratton | 6-1, 195 | Sr.

Nickle

2 De’Vante Cross | 6-2, 215 | Sr.

9 Coen King | 6-0, 200 | Jr.

Sabre

29 Joey Blount | 6-2, 195 | Sr.

20 Jonas Sanker | 6-0, 210 | Fr.

Free safety

1 Nick Grant | 6-2, 190 | Sr.

14 Antonio Clary | 6-0, 200 | Jr.

Boundary corner

3 Anthony Johnson | 6-1, 195 | Jr.

22 Elijah Gaines | 6-2, 200 | So.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter

16 Jacob Finn | 6-4, 205 | Gr.

53 Brendan Farrell | 5-11, 205 | So.

Place kicker

66 Justin Duenkel | 5-11, 205 | So.

53 Brendan Farrell | 5-11, 205 | So.

Kickoffs

66 Justin Duenkel | 5-11, 205 | So.

53 Brendan Farrell | 5-11, 205 | So.

Holder

13 Jared Rayman | 6-2, 190 | So.

16 Jacob Finn | 6-4, 205 | Gr.

Long snapper

57 Tucker Finkelston | 5-11, 230 | Jr.

59 Danny Caracciolo | 5-11, 230 | Sr.

Short snapper

59 Danny Caracciolo | 5-11, 230 | Sr.

62 Lee Dudley | 6-0, 205 | Jr.

Punt returner

4 Billy Kemp IV | 5-9, 175 | So.

14 Antonio Clary | 6-0, 200 | Jr.

Kickoff returns  

7 Mike Hollins | 5-9, 210 | So.

15 Perris Jones | 5-8, 180 | Jr.