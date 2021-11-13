AP No. 7/CFP No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia live updates: scores, highlights from Saturday

Notre Dame (8-1) puts its outside shot at the College Football Playoff and realistic chance at a New Year's Six Bowl on the line against Virginia (6-3), the No. 1 offense for total yards in nation.

Adding to the challenge of being on the road at Charlottesville for the Irish (ranked No. 7 AP/No. 8 CFP) is the fact they will be without their best player, All-American safety Kyle Hamilton.

Who's out:Notre Dame starters White, Tagovailoa-Amosa sidelined with illnesses

8:20 p.m. — Logan Diggs soars for a big gain

Notre Dame's running back hurdles a Virginia defender and gains 26 yards.

8:10 p.m. — Notre Dame leads Virginia 7-0

Jack Coan hits Michael Mayer for a 6-yard touchdown with 4:53 left in the first quarter. The Irish convert a fourth-down play from the 21 on this drive. Kyren Williams has 36 rushing yards. Notre Dame 7, Virginia 0

7:55 p.m. — Notre Dame fails on downs

The Irish drive to Virginia's 21 but Jack Coan's fourth-down sneak doesn't get a first down. Coan was 4-of-5 for 35 yards on the drive.

