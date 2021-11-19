AP No. 6/CFP No. 8 Notre Dame football vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch live, stream, betting

The No. 6-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team (No. 8 CFP) are back in South Bend this weekend to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Fighting Irish (9-1) defeated Virginia last weekend, 28-3. Notre Dame's offense ended the contest with 423 total yards, 132 of those yards came through the air via Jack Coan who finished the night 15-of-20 in passing attempts and logged in three touchdowns.

The Yellow Jackets (3-7) have loss four consecutive games, with its most recent against Boston College, 41-30. Georgia Tech's defense gave up 505 total yards in the matchup.

How to watch Notre Dame football vs. Georgia Tech

When: 2:30 PM. ET, Saturday, Nov. 20.

TV/Live stream: NBC and Peacock

Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame football will stream its last home game on Peacock this season. Here's a helpful step-by-step guide to watch games through Peacock.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech football betting odds

Notre Dame is a 17-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 59.5 points.

Geoff Collins is the Georgia Tech football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

