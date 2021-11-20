Scoring summary: No. 6 Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0

NOTRE DAME 55, GEORGIA TECH 0

Nov. 20, 2021

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend

Georgia Tech 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | — 0

Notre Dame 24 | 21 | 10 | 0 | — 55

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 3, Georgia Tech 0

Score: Jonathan Doerer 41 field goal at 12:35.

Drive: Five plays, 25 yards, 2:25 elapsed following Georgia Tech opening kickoff.

Key plays: Chris Tyree returned the kickoff 51 yards to the Georgia Tech 48. Jack Coan then found Kevin Austin for 38 yards on the first play from scrimmage. But the drive stalled, which included two sacks of Coan for (-11) and (-6) yards, before the field goal.

► Notre Dame 10, Georgia Tech 0

Score: Jack Kiser 43 interception return (Doerer kick) at 10:33.

Key play: Isaiah Foskey's big pressure of Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates forces the Tech quarterback to try and throw away the ball, but he threw it right to Kiser, who returned his second interception for a touchdown this season.

► Notre Dame 17, Georgia Tech 0

Score: Kyren Williams 9 run (Doerer kick) at 4:57.

Drive: Nine plays, 65 yards, 3:29 elapsed following Georgia Tech punt.

Key plays: Coan made two big completions to keep this drive moving. He found Michael Mayer for 15 yards on third-and-five, then on fourth-and-two, he and Braden Lenzy connected for nine yards to set up the Williams score.

► Notre Dame 24, Georgia Tech 0

Score: Michael Mayer 52 pass from Jack Coan (Doerer kick) at :08

Drive: Four plays, 69 yards, 1:22 elapsed following another Georgia Tech punt.

Key plays: Following a first down incompletion, Coan connected with Chris Tyree for nine yards before a Kevin Austin rush for eight to set up the Mayer score.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 0

Score: Logan Diggs 5 run (Doerer kick) at 10:49

Drive: Seven plays, 61 yards, 3:45 elapsed following Georgia Tech punt.

Key plays: Three consecutive chunk plays helped set the stage for Diggs' third touchdown of his freshman year – Coan to Williams for 19 yards, Coan to Deion Colzie for 16 and a Lenzy 12-yard reverse.

► Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 0

Score: Logan Diggs 20 pass from Coan (Doerer kick) at 7:21

Drive: Four plays, 60 yards, 1:47 elapsed following Yellow Jacket punt.

Key plays: It was all Williams all the time the three plays before the touchdown. He ran for 26 yards, then caught a Coan pass for seven yards, then ran for seven more before the score.

► Notre Dame 45, Georgia Tech 0

Score: Williams 1 run (Harrison Leonard kick) at 1:29.

Drive: Seven plays, 89 yards, 3:01 elapsed following Georgia Tech punt.

Key plays: Three more chunk plays again set up the score. Coan and Austin connected for 51 yards. Coan and Mayer connected for 18. Coan then found backup tight end George Takacs for 19 yards to set up first and goal.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 48, Georgia Tech 0

Score: Doerer 26 field goal at 6:45

Drive: Six plays, 86 yards, 3:02 elapsed following Georgia Tech punt.

Key plays: Freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner ran 68 yards on the drive's first play. Buchner then found Lorenzo Styles for 11 yards.

► Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0

Score: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 70 fumble return (Leonard kick) at 4:50.

Key play: Foskey's pass rush and pressure and forced fumble allowed Tagovailoa-Amosa to scoop and score on Senior Day.

FOURTH QUARTER

► No scoring

Officials

Atlantic Coast Conference crew: Stuart Mullins (referee); Johnnie Forte (umpire); Steve Clein (linesman); Steve Matarante (line judge); Robert Lukian (back judge); Karian Tovar (field judge); George Liotus (side judge); Adam Savoie (center judge).

Game-time details

Kickoff weather: Sunny 44 degrees (feels like 39) Winds 12 mph SSW.

Attendance: 70,011 (Notre Dame Stadium capacity 77,622)