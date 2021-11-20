Former Notre Dame wide receiver Keys ready to catch on at Tulane

Five snaps and one game into Notre Dame’s 2021 football season, senior wide receiver Lawrence Keys III decided to opt and check into the transfer portal.

On Saturday night as his Irish teammates were celebrating a 55-0 waxing of Georgia Tech on Senior Day at Notre Dame Stadium, Keys was announcing his next stop via social media.

Tulane.

Analysis:Hansen: Senior moments and restless youth have Notre Dame ascending when it counts

More:Notre Dame Recruiting: Punter McFerson highlights gameday visitors

The 5-foot-10, 176-pound New Orleans product will return home and rejoin former Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long with the Green Wave (2-9).

ND’s 41-38 overtime victory at Florida State on Sept. 5 was the 21st game Keys had played in during his ND career. He leaves with 18 career catches for 185 yards with no TDs, 45 rushing yards on six carries, 10 kickoff returns for 194 yards and three punt returns for three yards.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2018 and can also claim last season as another year to recover at Tulane because of the NCAA’s blanket COVID-19 exemption in 2020. According to ND head coach Brian Kelly, Keys was on track to graduate in December.

Ironically, the Irish (10-1) have been hit hard by attrition at the wide receiver position and played Saturday’s game with just five healthy scholarship players in the position group, three of whom are true freshmen.

Follow ND Insider Eric Hansen on Twitter: @EHansenNDI