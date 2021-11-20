Previewing Notre Dame football's Senior Day battle Saturday with Georgia Tech

Back in 2016, Notre Dame entered the season with a top 10 ranking and high expectations. The finished 4-8 prompting a reboot of Brian Kelly's coaching staff and philosophy.

Since then the Irish have compiled a 51- 9 record with two College Football playoff semifinal appearances. A win Saturday at home on Senior Day against Georgia Tech (3-7) would give Notre Dame (9-1) a fifth consecutive 10-win season, and sixth in seven years.

♦ Saturday will mark the 37th meeting between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech with the Irish leading the series 29-6-1.

♦ Notre Dame and Georgia first met in 1922 and the Yellow Jackets are one of 11 teams to have played the Irish more than 30 times.

♦ The last win the series for Notre Dame was 31-13 in 2020 at Atlanta while Georgia Tech’s last victory was 33-3 in 2007 at South Bend.

♦ Despite its 3-7 record, Georgia Tech has been outscored by a total of just 14 points (302-288) this season.

♦ Yellow Jackets’ freshman running back Jahmyr Gills ranks second nationally with 1,680 all-purpose yards, amassing more than 200 in each of the past three games. He also has a had a play of 50 yards or longer in each of his past six games.

♦ Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey is tied for 12th in the NCAA with 9.0 sacks, the most in a season for an Irish player since Stephon Tuitt has 12 in 2012.

♦ The Irish have not allowed a touchdown their past two games (Virginia and Navy) and rank 14th nationally in takeaways with 19.