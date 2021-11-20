Previewing Notre Dame football's Senior Day battle Saturday with Georgia Tech
Back in 2016, Notre Dame entered the season with a top 10 ranking and high expectations. The finished 4-8 prompting a reboot of Brian Kelly's coaching staff and philosophy.
Since then the Irish have compiled a 51- 9 record with two College Football playoff semifinal appearances. A win Saturday at home on Senior Day against Georgia Tech (3-7) would give Notre Dame (9-1) a fifth consecutive 10-win season, and sixth in seven years.
NOTRE DAME VS. GEORGIA TECH
Who: AP No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) vs. Georgia Tech (3-7)
Kickoff: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST
Where: Notre Dame Stadium
TV: NBC
Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5)
Line: Notre Dame by 17
Preview coverage
Irish items
♦ Saturday will mark the 37th meeting between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech with the Irish leading the series 29-6-1.
♦ Notre Dame and Georgia first met in 1922 and the Yellow Jackets are one of 11 teams to have played the Irish more than 30 times.
♦ The last win the series for Notre Dame was 31-13 in 2020 at Atlanta while Georgia Tech’s last victory was 33-3 in 2007 at South Bend.
♦ Despite its 3-7 record, Georgia Tech has been outscored by a total of just 14 points (302-288) this season.
♦ Yellow Jackets’ freshman running back Jahmyr Gills ranks second nationally with 1,680 all-purpose yards, amassing more than 200 in each of the past three games. He also has a had a play of 50 yards or longer in each of his past six games.
♦ Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey is tied for 12th in the NCAA with 9.0 sacks, the most in a season for an Irish player since Stephon Tuitt has 12 in 2012.
♦ The Irish have not allowed a touchdown their past two games (Virginia and Navy) and rank 14th nationally in takeaways with 19.
Who's going to play?
NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP
OFFENSE
Quarterback
17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate
12 Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Freshman
Running back
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore
Field receiver
0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior
4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior
Slot receiver
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior
Boundary receiver
4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior
16 Deion Colzie | 6-5, 207 | Freshman
Tight end
87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore
85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior
Left tackle
76 Joe Alt | 6-8; 305 | Freshman
79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore
Left guard
73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior
52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior
Center
55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior
52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior
Right guard
62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate
56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior
Right tackle
75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate
79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore
DEFENSE
Vyper defensive end
7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior
9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior
Defensive tackle
57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior
99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore
Nose guard
41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate
56 Howard Cross III | 6-1, 275 | Junior
Big defensive end
95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate
31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior
Mike linebacker
40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate
52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior
Will linebacker
27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior
32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Freshman
Rover linebacker
24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior
10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate
Boundary cornerback
6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
Field cornerback
5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
Free safety
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
Strong safety
3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior
Nickelback
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman
Punter
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
Long snapper
65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior
44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore
Holder
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior
Kickoffs
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman
Kick returner
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman
Punt returner
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior
GEORGIA TECH
OFFENSE
Offensive line
54 Jordan Williams | 6-6, 333 | Fr.
57 Mikey Minihan| 6-3, 300 | Sr.
60 Paula Vaipulu | 6-3, 303 | Fr.
70 Ryan Johnson | 6-6, 307 | Gr.
72 Weston Franklin | 6-4, 316 | Fr.
76 Wing Green | 6-7, 309 | Fr.
77 Devin Cochran | 6-7, 314 | Gr.
79 William Lay | 6-2, 313 | Sr.
Tight end
34 Jack Coco | 6-2, 232 | Sr.
80 Dylan Leonard 6-5 | 246 | So.
Wide receiver
2 Kyric McGowan | 5-11, 198 | Sr.
5 Kalani Norris | 6-0, 162 | So.
Wide receiver
7 Malachi Carter | 6-3, 195 | Jr.
8 Nate McCollum | 5-11, 185 | Fr.
Quarterback
10 Jeff Sims | 6-3, 210 | Fr.
13 Jordan Yates | 6-0, 196 | So.
Running back
1 Jahmyr Gibbs | 5-11, 200 | Fr.
4 Dontae Smith | 5-11, 202 | Jr.
6 Jamious Griffin| 5-10, 210 | So.
27 Jordan Mason | 6-1, 218 | Sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
6 Keion White | 6-4, 267 | Jr.
15 Jared Ivey | 6-6, 275 | Fr.
Defensive end
27 Josh Robinson | 6-4, 235 | Fr.
32 Sylvain Yondjouen | 6-4, 245 | So.
Rush end
11 Kevin Harris | 6-4, 235 | So.
31 Kyle Kennard | 6-5, 235 | Fr.
Defensive tackle
0 Djimon Brooks | 6-1, 286 Gr.
88 Zeek Biggers | 6-6, 363 | Fr.
Linebackers
4 Quez Jackson | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
10 Ayinde Eley | 6-3, 232 Sr.
17 Demetrius Knight II | 6-2, 224 | So.
25 Charlie Thomas | 6-2, 207 | Jr.
40 Trenilyas Tatum | 6-2, 227 | Fr.
Safeties
1 Juanyeh Thomas | 6-3, 217 | Jr.
2 Tariq Carpenter | 6-4, 225 | Sr.
13 Wesley Walker | 6-1, 204 | So.
14 Jaylon King | 6-1, 188 | Jr..
Cornerbacks
3 Tre Swilling | 6-0, 196 | Sr.
7 Zamari Walton | 6-3, 190 | Jr.
8 Tobias Oliver | 6-2, 197 | Sr.
12 Kenyatta Watson II | 6-1, 175 | So.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place kicker
42 Brent Cimaglia | 6-0, 219 | Gr.
47 Austin Kent | 6-1, 215 | Sr.
Punter
43 David Shanahan | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
47 Austin Kent | 6-1, 215 | Sr.
Long snapper
52 Cade Long | 5-11, 221 | Jr..
Kickoff return
1 Jahmyr Gibbs | 5-11, 200 | Fr.
1 Juanyeh Thomas | 6-3, 217 | Jr.
Punt return
2 Kyric McGowan | 5-11, 198 | Sr.
3 Azende Rey | 5-10, 215 | Gr.
Gunner
4 Dontae Smith | 5-11, 202 | Jr.
8 Nate McCollum | 5-11, 180 | Fr.