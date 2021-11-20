Previewing Notre Dame football's Senior Day battle Saturday with Georgia Tech

Michael Wanbaugh
ND Insider

Back in 2016, Notre Dame entered the season with a top 10 ranking and high expectations. The finished 4-8 prompting a reboot of Brian Kelly's coaching staff and philosophy. 

Since then the Irish have compiled a 51- 9 record with two College Football playoff semifinal appearances. A win Saturday at home on Senior Day against Georgia Tech (3-7)  would give Notre Dame (9-1) a fifth consecutive 10-win season, and sixth in seven years.

NOTRE DAME VS. GEORGIA TECH 

Who: AP No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) vs. Georgia Tech (3-7) 

Kickoff: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST 

Where: Notre Dame Stadium 

TV: NBC 

Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5) 

Line: Notre Dame by 17 

Preview coverage

Notebook: Notre Dame QB Coan embraces the yelling as well as the Selking factor

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is flanked by QBs Drew Pyne (10) and Jack Coan (17) during a spring practice session.

► Players to watch in Georgia Tech-Notre Dame football game

Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs basically does a little of everything.

► Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams named one of five finalists for Paul Hornung Award

Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams (23) gets stopped by Navy’s Ebissa Sambo, left, during the Notre Dame-Navy NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in South Bend.

Irish items

♦ Saturday will mark the 37th meeting between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech with the Irish leading the series 29-6-1. 

♦ Notre Dame and Georgia first met in 1922 and the Yellow Jackets are one of 11 teams to have played the Irish more than 30 times. 

♦ The last win the series for Notre Dame was 31-13 in 2020 at Atlanta while Georgia Tech’s last victory was 33-3 in 2007 at South Bend. 

♦ Despite its 3-7 record, Georgia Tech has been outscored by a total of just 14 points (302-288) this season.  

♦ Yellow Jackets’ freshman running back Jahmyr Gills ranks second nationally with 1,680 all-purpose yards, amassing more than 200 in each of the past three games. He also has a had a play of 50 yards or longer in each of his past six games. 

♦ Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey is tied for 12th in the NCAA with 9.0 sacks, the most in a season for an Irish player since Stephon Tuitt has 12 in 2012. 

♦ The Irish have not allowed a touchdown their past two games (Virginia and Navy) and rank 14th nationally in takeaways with 19. 

Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey (7) during the Notre Dame-USC NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Who's going to play?

NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP

OFFENSE

Quarterback

17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate

12 Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Freshman

Running back

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior 

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore

Field receiver

0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior

Slot receiver 

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior 

Boundary receiver

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior 

16 Deion Colzie | 6-5, 207 | Freshman 

Tight end

87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore

85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior

Left tackle

76 Joe Alt | 6-8; 305 | Freshman

79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

Left guard

73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior

Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson (55) during the Notre Dame-USC NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Center

55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior 

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior

Right guard 

62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate 

56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior 

Right tackle

75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate  

79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

DEFENSE

Vyper defensive end

7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior 

9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior 

Defensive tackle

57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior 

99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore 

Nose guard

41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate

56 Howard Cross III | 6-1, 275 | Junior 

Big defensive end

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior 

Mike linebacker

40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate 

52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior 

Will linebacker

27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior

32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Freshman 

Rover linebacker

24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior

10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate

Boundary cornerback

6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore 

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore 

Field cornerback

5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior 

Free safety 

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior 

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore

Strong safety

3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior 

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior

Nickelback

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior  

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate 

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Punter

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior 

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate 

Long snapper 

65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior 

44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore 

Holder

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior 

30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior

Kickoffs

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate 

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Kick returner

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore 

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman 

Punt returner

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior 

GEORGIA TECH

OFFENSE

Offensive line

54 Jordan Williams | 6-6, 333 | Fr.

57 Mikey Minihan| 6-3, 300 | Sr.

60 Paula Vaipulu | 6-3, 303 | Fr.

70 Ryan Johnson | 6-6, 307 | Gr.

72 Weston Franklin | 6-4, 316 | Fr.

76 Wing Green | 6-7, 309 | Fr.

77 Devin Cochran | 6-7, 314 | Gr.

79 William Lay | 6-2, 313 | Sr.

Tight end

34 Jack Coco | 6-2, 232 | Sr.

80 Dylan Leonard 6-5 | 246 | So.

Wide receiver

2 Kyric McGowan | 5-11, 198 | Sr.

5 Kalani Norris | 6-0, 162 | So.

Wide receiver

7 Malachi Carter | 6-3, 195 | Jr.

8 Nate McCollum | 5-11, 185 | Fr.

Quarterback

10 Jeff Sims | 6-3, 210 | Fr.

13 Jordan Yates | 6-0, 196 | So.

Running back

1 Jahmyr Gibbs | 5-11, 200 | Fr.

4 Dontae Smith | 5-11, 202 | Jr.

6 Jamious Griffin| 5-10, 210 | So.

27 Jordan Mason | 6-1, 218 | Sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

6 Keion White | 6-4, 267 | Jr.

15 Jared Ivey | 6-6, 275 | Fr.

Defensive end

27 Josh Robinson | 6-4, 235 | Fr.

32 Sylvain Yondjouen | 6-4, 245 | So.

Rush end

11 Kevin Harris | 6-4, 235 | So.

31 Kyle Kennard | 6-5, 235 | Fr.

Defensive tackle 

0 Djimon Brooks | 6-1, 286 Gr.

88 Zeek Biggers | 6-6, 363 | Fr.

Georgia Tech linebacker Quez Jackson made a career high 11 tackles last season against Notre Dame.

Linebackers

4 Quez Jackson | 6-1, 215 | Jr.

10 Ayinde Eley | 6-3, 232 Sr.

17 Demetrius Knight II | 6-2, 224 | So.

25 Charlie Thomas | 6-2, 207 | Jr.

40 Trenilyas Tatum | 6-2, 227 | Fr.

Safeties

1 Juanyeh Thomas | 6-3, 217 | Jr.

2 Tariq Carpenter | 6-4, 225 | Sr.

13 Wesley Walker | 6-1, 204 | So.

14 Jaylon King | 6-1, 188 | Jr..

Cornerbacks

3 Tre Swilling | 6-0, 196 | Sr.

7 Zamari Walton | 6-3, 190 | Jr.

8 Tobias Oliver | 6-2, 197 | Sr.

12 Kenyatta Watson II | 6-1, 175 | So.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place kicker

42 Brent Cimaglia | 6-0, 219 | Gr.

47 Austin Kent | 6-1, 215 | Sr.

Punter

43 David Shanahan | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

47 Austin Kent | 6-1, 215 | Sr.

Long snapper

52 Cade Long | 5-11, 221 | Jr..

Kickoff return

1 Jahmyr Gibbs | 5-11, 200 | Fr.

1 Juanyeh Thomas | 6-3, 217 | Jr.

Punt return

2 Kyric McGowan | 5-11, 198 | Sr.

3 Azende Rey | 5-10, 215 | Gr.

Gunner

4 Dontae Smith | 5-11, 202 | Jr. 

8 Nate McCollum | 5-11, 180 | Fr.