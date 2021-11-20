No. 6 Notre Dame football vs. Georgia Tech live updates: Scores, highlights from Saturday

On Senior Day at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday, this Fighting Irish football team has the opportunity to punctuate an historic era in the storied program.

A win over Georgia Tech (3-7) would secure a 10-win season for AP No. 6/CFP No. 8 Notre Dame (9-1), its fifth straight and sixth in seven seasons. Both accomplishments under head coach Brian Kelly would be firsts in program history.

Lou Holtz guided the Irish to 10-wins or more in five of six seasons between 1988-1993, including three is a row from 1991-93. The only other ND coach to have consecutive 10-win seasons was Ara Parseghian in 1973-74.

4:15pm — The Fighting Irish lead 45-0 at halftime

The Fighting Irish have not let up on the gas since opening kickoff.

Jack Coan is 15-of-18 for 285 passing yards and two touchdowns. Running backs Kyren Williams and Logan Diggs are also adding to Notre Dame’s domination. The two have combined for 63 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

Arguably the biggest highlight from the first half was Jack Kiser’s interception return for a touchdown. Marking his second defensive touchdown on the season and a reflection of a Fighting Irish defense that has only given up 117 total yards (80 passing, 37 rushing) to Georgia Tech in the first half.

4:06pm — Notre Dame is having a field day against Georgia Tech

Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams finds the endzone for a second time today, this time its a 1-yard touchdown run. Notre Dame 45, Georgia Tech 0

3:47pm — The Fighting Irish continue to dominate halfway through the second

The freshman finds the endzone again. Running back Logan Diggs catches a 20-yard touchdown pass. He now has two touchdowns on the day. Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 0

3:37pm—Notre Dame finds the endzone again, this time with Logan Diggs

Notre Dame freshman running back Logan Diggs adds to the Fighting Irish first half lead with a 5-yard touchdown run. Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 0

3:22pm — Michael Mayer with the 52-yard touchdown catch, ND up 24-0.

For his seventh touchdown on the year, Michael Mayer reels in a 52-yard touchdown catch from Jack Coan. Notre Dame 24, Georgia Tech 0

3:10pm — Notre Dame adds to first quarter lead with a Williams TD run, 17-0

Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams runs it in for an easy 9-yard touchdown. Notre Dame 17, Georgia Tech 0

2:52pm— Georgia Tech QB Jordan Yates intercepted by Jack Kiser, 10-0.

And with his second defensive touchdown on the season, Jack Kiser takes the interception to the house for a Fighting Irish score. Notre Dame 10, Georgia Tech 0

2:45pm— Notre Dame on the board first with Doerer field goal, 3-0.

Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer nails a 41-yard field goal to put the Fighting Irish up 3-0.

