Scoring summary: No. 5 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14

NOTRE DAME 45, STANFORD 14

Nov. 27, 2021

At Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto, Calif.

Notre Dame 7 | 17 | 7 | 14 | — 45

Stanford 0 | 0 | 7 | 7 | — 14

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, Stanford 0

Score: Braden Lenzy 16 pass from Jack Coan (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 9:40.

Drive: Five plays, 74 yards, 3:00 elapsed time following Stanford punt.

Key plays: Coan went 5-for-5 on the drive, which started with a 33-yard connection to Kevin Austin Jr. Chris Tyree ran for five and six yards before Coan and Austin again connected, this time for six yards. Stanford was whistled for offsides three times on the drive, including the point after.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 14, Stanford 0

Score: George Takacs 2 pass from Coan (Doerer kick) at 14:30

Drive: Nine plays, 69 yards, 3:10 elapsed time following Cardinal punt.

Key plays: With the Irish pushed into a third-and-19 call, Coan found Williams for 15 yards before connecting with Austin for eight yards on fourth down. Lenzy also caught a Coan crossing route offering before a Cardinal penalty put the ball at the 2 and set up the Takacs scoring catch.

► Notre Dame 17, Stanford 0

Score: Doerer 36 field goal at 11:27.

Drive: Four plays, five yards, 2:23 elapsed time following Justin Ademilola forced fumble and fumble recovery deep in Cardinal territory.

Key plays: A Logan Diggs 19-yard run was nullified by a Cain Madden holding penalty before a snap infraction by center Jarrett Patterson put the Irish in second-and-24. Coan found Mayer for five and 14 yards to set up the field goal.

► Notre Dame 24, Stanford 0

Score: Kyren Williams 1 run (Doerer kick)

Drive: Twelve plays, 75 yards, 5:09 elapsed time following Cardinal punt.

Key plays: Much of the drive, like much of the first half, was Coan in the pocket and dealing to different guys. Like to wide receiver freshman Lorenzo Styles for 12 yards and Mayer for 24. Only two of the 12 plays in the drive failed to gain yardage.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 24, Stanford 7

Score: Austin Jones 5 run (Joshua Karty kick) at 13:06.

Drive: Two plays, 13 yards, 39 seconds elapsed time following Notre Dame turnover.

Key play: It came on defense for the Cardinal as safety Jonathan McGill stepped in front of an attempted Coan pass to Mayer and returned it 23 yards deep into Irish territory. Stanford scored two plays later.

► Notre Dame 31, Stanford 7

Score: Coan 1 run (Doerer kick) at 11;31.

Drive: Four plays, 75 yards, 1:35 elapsed time following Stanford kickoff.

Key plays: Lenzy took a reverse pitch and had nothing but open field ahead of him after 12 yards, only to slip on the natural grass surface and fall down. Next play, Austin took a Coan pass 61 yards to the Cardinal 2. Coan scored two plays later.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 38, Stanford 7

Score: Tyler Buchner 33 run (Doerer kick) at 14:33

Drive: Three plays, 72 yards, eight seconds elapsed following Stanford punt.

Key plays: Chris Tyree ran for 33 yards on the final play of the third quarter before Williams went for six on the first play of the fourth to set up the Buchner bust-out.

► Notre Dame 38, Stanford 14

Score: Benjamin Yurosek 49 pass from Tanner McKee

Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 2:49 elapsed time following Notre Dame kickoff.

Key plays: McKee found Elijah Higgins for 13 yards on the play before the crossing-route scoring connection

► Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14

Score: Williams 12 run (Doerer kick) at :58.

Drive: Nine plays, 77 yards, 5:26 elapsed following Stanford score.

Key plays: Mayer caught a 34-yard pass from Coan, which set the single-season reception mark for an Irish tight end with 64. Later in the drive, Coan found Mitchell Evans for 13 yards.

Officials

Atlantic Coast Conference crew: Gary Patterson (referee); Mark Shupe (umpire); Scott Held (linesman); Brian Sakowski (line judge); Keith Parham (back judge); Harry Tyson (field judge); Jamal Shears (side judge) Ryan Wingers (center judge).

Game-time details

Kickoff weather: Sunny, 63 degrees, winds 1 mph from NW

Attendance: 31,571 (Stanford Stadium capacity 50,000)