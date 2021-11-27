Notre Dame without backup nose guard Howard Cross III for Stanford game

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Notre Dame's defensive line depth will be a bit thinner Saturday night in Stanford Stadium. The Irish announced backup nose guard Howard Cross III will be unavailable for the AP No. 5 Irish (10-1) in their regular season finale (8 p.m. EST on FOX) at Stanford (3-8).

Without the 6-foot, 275-pound Cross, fellow junior Jacob Lacey (6-1, 275) will rotate behind starter Kurt Hinish. Cross played in 10 games and started twice for the Irish season. He totaled 20 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks in his appearances. Cross recorded at least two tackles in each of the last four games.

Lacey tallied 10 tackles and two tackles for a loss in nine games. The starter, Hinish, racked up 24 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and 2 sacks in nine games.

The Irish have managed to stay relatively healthy in recent weeks with the exception of a flu bug that's circulated through the team. Notre Dame did not disclose why Cross would be sidelined Saturday.

Notre Dame will still be without All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, who has been out with a knee injury since the first half of the USC game on Oct. 23.

