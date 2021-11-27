Previewing Notre Dame football's regular-season finale Saturday at Stanford
Another regular season for the Notre Dame football team will end in California Saturday, this time in Palo Alto. The Irish traditionally close out the year on the West Coast either at Stanford or USC.
Last year — because of COVID and an all ACC schedule — marked the first time Notre Dame didn't close out the season in California since 2003.
A win over the Cardinal (3-8) Saturday would improve the Irish to 11-1 on the season and essentially punch their ticket to a New Year's Six Bowl, as well as keep their hopes of making the College Football Playoff field for the third time in four years alive.
NOTRE DAME VS. STANFORD
Who: AP No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1) vs. Stanford (3-8)
Kickoff: Saturday at 8 p.m. EST
Where: Stanford Stadium; Palo Alto, Calif.
TV: FOX
Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5)
Line: Notre Dame by 17
Irish items
♦ Saturday marks the 35th meeting between Notre Dame and Stanford with the Irish leading the series 21-13.
♦ The Irish have won two in a row, but The Cardinal is 7-4 in the series since 2009 after Notre Dame won seven in a row from 2002-2008.
♦ Since defeating then No. 3 Oregon, 31-24 in overtime on Oct. 2 to improve to 3-2, Stanford has lost six consecutive games, including a 41-11 blowout to rival California last week.
♦ The winner of Saturday’s game gets to hold on to Legends Trophy, which is named in honor of the first meeting of the two teams in the 1925 Rose Bowl.
♦ Notre Dame has won 15 consecutive games in November dating back to a 41-8 loss to Miami on Nov. 11, 2017.
♦ Redshirt Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee has thrown for 2,155 yards and 15 touchdowns, becoming the third Cardinal QB in program history to eclipse 2,000 yards, Andrew Luck and Chad Hutchinson being the others.
♦ Under first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, the Irish rank fourth nationally in sacks (38), 12th in scoring defense (18.6 ppg) and 13th in takeaways (21).
♦ Notre Dame has not allowed a touchdown in the past three games, the first time it has accomplished that since 2012.
Who's going to play?
NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP
OFFENSE
Quarterback
17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate
12 Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Freshman
Running back
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore
Field receiver
0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior
4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior
Slot receiver
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior
Boundary receiver
4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior
16 Deion Colzie | 6-5, 207 | Freshman
Tight end
87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore
85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior
Left tackle
76 Joe Alt | 6-8, 305 | Freshman
79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore
Left guard
73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior
52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior
Center
55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior
52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior
Right guard
62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate
56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior
Right tackle
75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate
79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore
DEFENSE
Vyper defensive end
7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior
9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior
Defensive tackle
57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior
99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore
Nose guard
41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate
56 Howard Cross III | 6-1; 275 | Junior
Big defensive end
95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate
31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior
Mike linebacker
40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate
52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior
Will linebacker
27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior
32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Freshman
Rover linebacker
24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior (probable, ankle)
10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate
Boundary cornerback
6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
Field cornerback
5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
Free safety
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior
Strong safety
3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior
Nickelback
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan; 6-0, 183; Freshman
Punter
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
Long snapper
65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior
44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore
Holder
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior
Kickoffs
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman
Kick returner
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman
Punt returner
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior
STANFORD TWO-DEEP
OFFENSE
Quarterback
18 Tanner McKee | 6-6, 225 | So.
0 Isaiah Sanders | 6-2, 226 | Gr.
Running back
8 Nathaniel Peat |5-10, 195 | Jr.
OR 20 Austin Jones | 5-10, 190 | Jr.
Fullback
34 Houston Heimuli | 5-11, 265 | Gr.
OR 24 Jay Symonds | 6-3, 248 | Sr.
Wide receiver
4 Michael Wilson | 6-2, 210 | Sr.
25 Bryce Farrell | 5-11, 180 | So.
Wide receiver
19 Silas Starr | 6-3, 223 | So.
5 | John Humphreys | 6-5, 210 | So.
Tight end
88 Tucker Fisk | 6-4, 285 | Gr.
87 Bradley Archer | 6-4, 246 | Jr.
OR 84 Benjamin Yurosek | 6-5, 235 | So.
Left tackle
75 Walter Rouse | 6-6, 322 | Jr.
74 James Pogorelc | 6-8, 303 | So.
Left guard
63 Barrett Miller | 6-5, 310 | Jr.
57 Levi Rogers | 6-4, 306 | So.
Center
60 Drake Nugent | 6-2, 296 | Jr.
55 Drake Metcalf | 6-2, 285 | So.
Right guard
73 Jake Hornibrook | 6-5, 300 | Jr.
57 Levi Rogers | 6-4, 306 | So.
Right tackle
78 Myles Hinton | 6-7, 330 | So.
71 Connor McLaughlin | 6-7, 290 | So.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
4 Thomas Booker | 6-4, 309 | Sr.
88 Tucker Fisk | 6-4, 285 | Gr.
Defensive tackle
50 Dalyn Wade-Perry | 6-4, 340 | Gr.
40 Tobin Phillips | 6-4, 295 | So.
Defensive end
23 Ryan Johnson | 6-4, 280 | Gr.
OR 88 Tucker Fisk | 6-4, 285 | Gr.
Outside linebacker
90 Gabe Reid | 6-2, 236 | Gr.
58 Wilfredo Aybar | 6-3, 245 | Fr.
Inside linebacker
45 Ricky Miezan | 6-2, 247 | Sr.
8 Tristan Sinclair | 6-2, 212 Jr.
Inside linebacker
3 Levani Damuni | 6-2, 247 | Sr.
OR 14 Jacob Mangum-Farrar | 6-4, 245 | Sr.
Outside linebacker
10 Jordan Fox | 6-3, 233 | Gr.
92 Lance Keneley | 6-5, 253 | So.
Cornerback
13 Ethan Bonner | 6-1, 191 | Sr.
OR 28 Salim Turner-Muhammad | 6-0, 188 | Jr.
Strong safety
21 Kendall Williamson | 6-1, 205 | Sr.
33 Alaka’i Gilman | 5-11, 195 | So.
Free safety
9 Noah Williams | 6-0, 195 | Gr.
OR 2 | Jonathan McGill | 5-10, 181 | Jr.
Cornerback
17 Kyu Blu Kelly | 6-1, 185 | Jr.
20/36 Jaden Slocum | 6-2, 192 | Fr.
Nickleback
18 Jimmy Wyrick | 5-11, 178 | Fr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place kicker
43 Joshua Karty | 6-3, 205 | So.
23 Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 200 | Jr.
Kickoffs
43 Joshua Karty | 6-3, 205 | So.
23 Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 200 | Jr.
Punter
23 Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 200 | Jr.
15 Connor Weselman | 6-4, 205 | Fr.
Holder
23 Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 200 | Jr.
15 Connor Weselman | 6-4, 205 | Fr.
Long snapper
49 Kyle Petrucci | 6-6, 251 | Sr.
OR 42 Bailey Parsons | 6-2, 228 | So.
Kick returns
8 Nathaniel Peat | 5-10, 195 | Jr.
25 Bryce Farrell | 5-11, 180 | So.
Punt returner
25 Bryce Farrell | 5-11, 180 | So.