Previewing Notre Dame football's regular-season finale Saturday at Stanford

Another regular season for the Notre Dame football team will end in California Saturday, this time in Palo Alto. The Irish traditionally close out the year on the West Coast either at Stanford or USC.

Last year — because of COVID and an all ACC schedule — marked the first time Notre Dame didn't close out the season in California since 2003.

A win over the Cardinal (3-8) Saturday would improve the Irish to 11-1 on the season and essentially punch their ticket to a New Year's Six Bowl, as well as keep their hopes of making the College Football Playoff field for the third time in four years alive.

NOTRE DAME VS. STANFORD Who: AP No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1) vs. Stanford (3-8) Kickoff: Saturday at 8 p.m. EST Where: Stanford Stadium; Palo Alto, Calif. TV: FOX Radio: WSBT (AM 960), WNSN-FM (101.5) Line: Notre Dame by 17

Preview coverage

Irish items

♦ Saturday marks the 35th meeting between Notre Dame and Stanford with the Irish leading the series 21-13. ♦ The Irish have won two in a row, but The Cardinal is 7-4 in the series since 2009 after Notre Dame won seven in a row from 2002-2008. ♦ Since defeating then No. 3 Oregon, 31-24 in overtime on Oct. 2 to improve to 3-2, Stanford has lost six consecutive games, including a 41-11 blowout to rival California last week. ♦ The winner of Saturday’s game gets to hold on to Legends Trophy, which is named in honor of the first meeting of the two teams in the 1925 Rose Bowl. ♦ Notre Dame has won 15 consecutive games in November dating back to a 41-8 loss to Miami on Nov. 11, 2017. ♦ Redshirt Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee has thrown for 2,155 yards and 15 touchdowns, becoming the third Cardinal QB in program history to eclipse 2,000 yards, Andrew Luck and Chad Hutchinson being the others. ♦ Under first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, the Irish rank fourth nationally in sacks (38), 12th in scoring defense (18.6 ppg) and 13th in takeaways (21). ♦ Notre Dame has not allowed a touchdown in the past three games, the first time it has accomplished that since 2012.

Who's going to play?

NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP

OFFENSE

Quarterback

17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate

12 Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | Freshman

Running back

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore

Field receiver

0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior

Slot receiver

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior

Boundary receiver

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior

16 Deion Colzie | 6-5, 207 | Freshman

Tight end

87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore

85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior

Left tackle

76 Joe Alt | 6-8, 305 | Freshman

79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

Left guard

73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior

Center

55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior

Right guard

62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate

56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior

Right tackle

75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate

79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

DEFENSE

Vyper defensive end

7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior

9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior

Defensive tackle

57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior

99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore

Nose guard

41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate

56 Howard Cross III | 6-1; 275 | Junior

Big defensive end

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior

Mike linebacker

40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate

52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior

Will linebacker

27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior

32 Prince Kollie | 6-1, 222 | Freshman

Rover linebacker

24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior (probable, ankle)

10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate

Boundary cornerback

6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore

Field cornerback

5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior

Free safety

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior

Strong safety

3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior

Nickelback

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

91 Josh Bryan; 6-0, 183; Freshman

Punter

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

Long snapper

65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior

44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore

Holder

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior

30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior

Kickoffs

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Kick returner

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman

Punt returner

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior

STANFORD TWO-DEEP

OFFENSE

Quarterback

18 Tanner McKee | 6-6, 225 | So.

0 Isaiah Sanders | 6-2, 226 | Gr.

Running back

8 Nathaniel Peat |5-10, 195 | Jr.

OR 20 Austin Jones | 5-10, 190 | Jr.

Fullback

34 Houston Heimuli | 5-11, 265 | Gr.

OR 24 Jay Symonds | 6-3, 248 | Sr.

Wide receiver

4 Michael Wilson | 6-2, 210 | Sr.

25 Bryce Farrell | 5-11, 180 | So.

Wide receiver

19 Silas Starr | 6-3, 223 | So.

5 | John Humphreys | 6-5, 210 | So.

Tight end

88 Tucker Fisk | 6-4, 285 | Gr.

87 Bradley Archer | 6-4, 246 | Jr.

OR 84 Benjamin Yurosek | 6-5, 235 | So.

Left tackle

75 Walter Rouse | 6-6, 322 | Jr.

74 James Pogorelc | 6-8, 303 | So.

Left guard

63 Barrett Miller | 6-5, 310 | Jr.

57 Levi Rogers | 6-4, 306 | So.

Center

60 Drake Nugent | 6-2, 296 | Jr.

55 Drake Metcalf | 6-2, 285 | So.

Right guard

73 Jake Hornibrook | 6-5, 300 | Jr.

57 Levi Rogers | 6-4, 306 | So.

Right tackle

78 Myles Hinton | 6-7, 330 | So.

71 Connor McLaughlin | 6-7, 290 | So.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

4 Thomas Booker | 6-4, 309 | Sr.

88 Tucker Fisk | 6-4, 285 | Gr.

Defensive tackle

50 Dalyn Wade-Perry | 6-4, 340 | Gr.

40 Tobin Phillips | 6-4, 295 | So.

Defensive end

23 Ryan Johnson | 6-4, 280 | Gr.

OR 88 Tucker Fisk | 6-4, 285 | Gr.

Outside linebacker

90 Gabe Reid | 6-2, 236 | Gr.

58 Wilfredo Aybar | 6-3, 245 | Fr.

Inside linebacker

45 Ricky Miezan | 6-2, 247 | Sr.

8 Tristan Sinclair | 6-2, 212 Jr.

Inside linebacker

3 Levani Damuni | 6-2, 247 | Sr.

OR 14 Jacob Mangum-Farrar | 6-4, 245 | Sr.

Outside linebacker

10 Jordan Fox | 6-3, 233 | Gr.

92 Lance Keneley | 6-5, 253 | So.

Cornerback

13 Ethan Bonner | 6-1, 191 | Sr.

OR 28 Salim Turner-Muhammad | 6-0, 188 | Jr.

Strong safety

21 Kendall Williamson | 6-1, 205 | Sr.

33 Alaka’i Gilman | 5-11, 195 | So.

Free safety

9 Noah Williams | 6-0, 195 | Gr.

OR 2 | Jonathan McGill | 5-10, 181 | Jr.

Cornerback

17 Kyu Blu Kelly | 6-1, 185 | Jr.

20/36 Jaden Slocum | 6-2, 192 | Fr.

Nickleback

18 Jimmy Wyrick | 5-11, 178 | Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place kicker

43 Joshua Karty | 6-3, 205 | So.

23 Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 200 | Jr.

Kickoffs

43 Joshua Karty | 6-3, 205 | So.

23 Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 200 | Jr.

Punter

23 Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 200 | Jr.

15 Connor Weselman | 6-4, 205 | Fr.

Holder

23 Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 200 | Jr.

15 Connor Weselman | 6-4, 205 | Fr.

Long snapper

49 Kyle Petrucci | 6-6, 251 | Sr.

OR 42 Bailey Parsons | 6-2, 228 | So.

Kick returns

8 Nathaniel Peat | 5-10, 195 | Jr.

25 Bryce Farrell | 5-11, 180 | So.

Punt returner

25 Bryce Farrell | 5-11, 180 | So.