No. 5 Notre Dame at Stanford live updates: scores, highlights from Saturday night

Michael Wanbaugh
ND Insider
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and Stanford head coach David Shaw shake hands after the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 30 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California.

Notre Dame battles Stanford (3-8) Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Irish (10-1) are ranked No. 5 in the AP and USA Today polls and No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings and still have a chance to qualify for their third CFP appearance in the past four seasons.

ND Insider beat writers @EHansenNDI, @TJamesNDI and @tnoieNDI are covering the game and will have complete postgame coverage, along with South Bend Tribune photographer @MLCaterina.

In the meantime, you can enjoy this running transcript of the game right here. Be sure to hit REFRESH as the game progresses.

7:12 p.m. — Injury report | No Cross for ND

Notre Dame's defensive line depth will be a bit thinner Saturday night in Stanford Stadium. The Irish announced backup nose guard Howard Cross III will be unavailable for the AP No. 5 Irish (10-1) in their regular season finale (8 p.m. EST on FOX) at Stanford (3-8).

► More:Notre Dame without backup nose guard Howard Cross III for Stanford game

Notre Dame’s Howard Cross III (56) celebrates after a big stop during Notre Dame’s 32-29 win over Toledo in an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Pregaming 

► Four players to watch when No. 5 Notre Dame visits Stanford

Does Notre Dame sophomore Rylie Mills have a few more sacks in him?

► Pod of Gold: Mike McGlinchey on the evolution of Notre Dame's football program

► Notre Dame's offensive line can finish the regular season with a statement at Stanford

Notre Dame’s Josh Lugg (75) and Virginia Tech's Jordan Williams (12) during Notre Dame’s 32-29 win over Virginia Tech in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va.