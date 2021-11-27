AP No. 5/CFP No. 6 Notre Dame football vs. Stanford: How to watch live, stream, betting

The No. 5-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team (No. 6 CFP) travels to Silicon Valley this weekend to face the Stanford Cardinal, on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Fighting Irish (10-1) shut out Georgia Tech last weekend, 55-0. Notre Dame had 514 total yards on offense (302 passing, 212 rushing). The defense scored two touchdowns, with its second coming from Fighting Irish senior Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.

The Cardinal (3-8) are coming off a tough rivalry loss to CAL, 41-11. Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee ended the game with 239 total passing yards and two interceptions.

How to watch Notre Dame football vs. Stanford

When: 8:00 PM. ET, Saturday, Nov. 27.

TV/Live stream: FOX

Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame vs. Virginia football betting odds

Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 52.5 points.

Stay up-to-date with the latest Notre Dame football news:

Fighting Irish OL:Notre Dame's offensive line can finish the regular season with a statement at Stanford

Noie: Four players to watch when No. 5 Notre Dame visits Stanford

How does No. 5 Notre Dame beat Stanford? By following these four keys to the game.

David Shaw is the Stanford football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

Bryce Houston is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @B_ryce8.