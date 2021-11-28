Former Notre Dame QB Clark will reboot at Old Dominion

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brendon Clark’s reboot will take shape at Old Dominion, the junior announced via Twitter on Sunday evening.

The decision comes roughly six weeks after the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Midlothian, Va., product abruptly put his name in the transfer portal and left the Irish scrambling for a scout-team quarterback.

The Monarchs finished the regular season 6-6 overall, 5-3 in Conference USA and riding a five-game winning streak. ODU’s current No. 1 quarterback is redshirt freshman Hayden Wolff.

Clark spent most of Notre Dame’s 2020 season as the No. 2 quarterback on the Irish depth chart behind starter Ian Book.

His last game played in an Irish uniform came Oct. 24, 2020, in a 45-3 Notre Dame road romp over Pittsburgh. He completed one of three passes for seven yards in that game and ran the ball once for a four-yard loss in relief of starter Book.

Shortly after the Pitt game in 2020, though, Clark’s right knee began to give him trouble. It’s the same knee he underwent surgery on as a high school freshman for an ACL tear.

Clark underwent surgery on it last December. The rehab was protracted, prompting Clark to miss last spring’s practices and becoming a non-factor in a three-man quarterback competition through fall camp.

Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan emerged as Notre Dame’s starter, with freshman Tyler Buchner tag-teaming at the position in special packages. Sophomore Drew Pyne also leapfrogged Clark on the depth chart.

With a redshirt season and COVID exemption year preceding this season, Clark could have as many as three years of eligibility remaining at ODU, located in Norfolk, Va., about a two-hour drive from the Manchester High program he led to a Class 6A state title three years ago.

