Notre Dame loses commitment from DB Devin Moore following Brian Kelly's departure

The first recruiting casualty of head coach Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame to LSU came Tuesday afternoon. Naples (Fla.) High defensive back Devin Moore announced on social media that he would be stepping away from his verbal commitment to the Irish.

“I would like to thank the Notre Dame coaches and fans for believing in me and welcoming me to their family," Moore wrote. “Choosing a college is a huge decision and there are many factors to consider. I feel I need more time to figure out the best fit for me.

“After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen my recruitment. I will take this time to reevaluate my options and determine what is best for my future. I appreciate your patience and support while I finish my recruiting journey.”

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Moore had been verbally committed to Notre Dame since July 4. He was one of four defensive backs pledged to Notre Dame’s 2022 class, which entered the day ranked No. 4 in the country by both Rivals and 247Sports.

Athletic director Jack Swarbrick told Notre Dame’s assistant coaches to stay out on the recruiting trail this week as he begins the search for a new head coach. The Irish staff will be tasked with trying to keep recruits committed to the program without knowing which coaches will still be around in the coming weeks and months.

When Moore committed to Notre Dame, he chose the Irish over offers from Alabama, Florida, Stanford and others. Moore received an in-home visit Monday from Florida cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar. The Gators are in the midst of a coaching staff shuffle as well with head coach Billy Napier recently hired to replace a fired Dan Mullen.

Rivals projects Moore as a four-star recruit and the No. 28 cornerback in the 2022 class. 247Sports slates Moore as a three-star recruit and the No. 29 safety in the class.

With the loss of Moore, Notre Dame’s 2022 class currently consists of 22 commitments. Three of those are defensive backs: four-star cornerbacks Jaden Mickey and Benjamin Morrison and three-star cornerback Jayden Bellamy.

A pair of 2022 Notre Dame commits indicated on Twitter that they're sticking with their pledges since Monday: linebacker Nolan Ziegler and offensive lineman Joey Tanona.

