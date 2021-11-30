'Crazy news': Former and current Notre Dame players sound off on Brian Kelly departure
Former Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly expressed regret in a message to players and staff that they learned of his pending departure to LSU through social media.
Kelly met in person with his players Tuesday morning after flying back from the West Coast following Saturday's game with Stanford and a number of recruiting visits.
Here is some of the reaction from both former, current and even recruited players and coaches:
Brian Polian
Current Notre Dame associated head coach/special teams coordinator
Nolan Ziegler
Class of 2022 strong safety commit from Catholic Central in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Jonas Gray Sr.
Former Notre Dame (2008-11) and NFL running back
Howard Cross III
Junior ND defensive lineman
Troy Pride Jr.
Former Notre Dame and current Carolina Panthers cornerback
Gabriel Rubio
Freshman defensive lineman
Isaiah Foskey
Junior defensive lineman
Braden Lenzy
Senior wide receiver
Blake Fisher
Freshman offensive lineman
Kyle Hamilton
Junior All-American safety
Joshua Burnham
2022 linebacker recruit from Traverse City, Mich.
Drayk Bowen
2022 linebacker recruit from Merrillville, Ind. (Andrean)
Danny Spond
Former Notre Dame linebacker (2010-12)
Mike Golic Jr.
Former Notre Dame lineman (2008-12), former NFL player and current broadcaster
Kyle Brindza
Former Notre Dame kicker (2011-13)
Brandon Wimbush
Former Notre Dame quarterback (2015-18)
Joey Tanona
2022 Notre Dame commit from Zionsville High School
Kyren Williams
Current Notre Dame running back
Mick Assaf
Former Notre Dame running back (2016-19), and co-founder of Yoke Gaming
DeShone Kizer
Former Notre Dame quarterback (2014-16), and current Tennessee Titans player
Jac Collinsworth
Notre Dame graduate (2017) and broadcaster for NBC
Golden Tate
Former Notre Dame wideout (2007-09), and current Tennessee Titans player