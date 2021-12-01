Brian Kelly addressed his LSU players for the first time. Here's what he had to say

Brian Kelly landed in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon geared up to take over as head football coach of the LSU Tigers.

Earlier in the day Kelly addressed his former Notre Dame players on campus in a somber meeting that took roughly 10 minutes.

In a video posted on the LSU athletics football website, Kelly spoke to his new team for the first time.

“Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for being here, obviously. My name is Brian Kelly and I am your new head football coach.

“Look, it’s day one. It is the first time you met me, so I am not here to win the press conference, OK. That is going to take time. You know, we are going to develop a relationship. It will take time. It is built on trust. It is built on how we go to work every day. It is built on the things that we set as a standard within this program.

“Look, let me tell you why I am here. I am here because I wanted to coach the very best players in the country that are afforded the very best resources in the country, and play in the best conference in the country. That is an incredible challenge to a football coach. I get that here, and I get a chance to work with the best athletic director, president, all in alignment to get to the end of winning a national championship. That is why we are here. That is why I took this job.

“I want to coach you. I want to develop you because my why – my why – the reason why I do this. It is not to win games. That is going to be a byproduct of what we do. My why is I love developing football players, student-athletes, you guys. When I talk about developing you, I mean physically, technically, tactically, mentally. In all facets, that player development is what drives me.

“So, that is why I am here. I get a chance to coach LSU football players. The best in the country that have the best resources. That have an administration that is aligned to that end. Why wouldn’t I be here?"