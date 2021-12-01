Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees says he staying at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees isn’t going anywhere.

The former Irish quarterback (2010-13) told the current Irish team he will be staying on staff at Notre Dame. The football program released video of Rees announcement to the team on its official @NDFootball Twitter account.

“I love you guys,” Rees said in the video. “I love this place. I believe that we can win a national championship here. And I’m committed to doing everything we can to get to that point.”

Rees told players that he couldn’t tell them anything else about what’s going on with the rest of the coaching staff.

Rees has been on Notre Dame’s coaching staff since 2017 as a quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2020 season.

Notre Dame finished the 2020 season ranked No. 26 in the FBS in total offense (448.5 yards per game) and No. 30 in scoring offense (33.4 points per game). The Irish finished the 2021 regular season ranked No. 56 in total offense (415.8 yards per game) and No. 21 in scoring offense (35.2 points per game).

“It’s on Twitter, but I’m (edited expletive) staying. I just wanted to tell you guys in person. I love you guys. I love this place. I believe that we can win a national championship here. And I’m committed to doing everything we can to get to that point.

“I know it’s been a hell of a week for you guys. It’s been a hell of a week for a lot of us that are a part of this place. This is where my heart is, and my heart’s with you guys. I care too much to leave this place. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win a national championship.

“I wanted to be able to tell you guys in person. I know (edited expletive) Twitter and all that (edited expletive) happens. I wanted to be able to get in front of you and tell you guys that so you guys knew it. Some of you might be happy. Some of you might be pissed. I don’t know. Depends (muffled).

“The most important thing to me was that you guys heard from me upfront and that you guys had confidence in going forward. I can’t tell you guys anything else about what’s going on. That’s all I can tell you. But I appreciate you guys coming in on short notice.

“We have work to do this year. We have a lot ahead of us. For the guys that are coming back, let’s go win a (edited expletive) national championship here at Notre Dame.

“Everybody good? I can’t answer any questions or else I would. All right, guys? But I love you guys. This is where I want to be, and let’s go win it all. Cool?”

