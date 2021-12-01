Reports: Marcus Freeman expected to become Notre Dame football's next head coach

SOUTH BEND — The wishes of Notre Dame players, recruits and many fans alike may be granted soon.

Notre Dame appears to be closing in on promoting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as its next head coach.

Multiple reports surfaced Wednesday night indicating Freeman is expected to replace Brian Kelly, the winningest coach in program history. FootballScoop and On3 were first to report the news on Twitter. Subsequent reports from ESPN and Sports Illustrated indicated the deal was not yet done.

►Hansen: Breaking down the compelling people and next steps in ND's life after Kelly

► More:Marcus Freeman's defense at Notre Dame will match his aggressiveness on the recruiting trail

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees told Notre Dame's team Wednesday night that he wasn't leaving the program. Video of his announcement was shared via @NDFootball. Rees told the players he couldn’t tell them anything else about what’s going on with the rest of the coaching staff.

Athletic director:What Jack Swarbrick had to say about Brian Kelly's departure

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick acted quickly in replacing Kelly, who agreed to become LSU’s head coach Monday night. Kelly’s first press conference in Baton Rouge, La., happened Wednesday afternoon. The Irish reportedly identified his replacement later in the evening.

The 35-year-old Freeman will step into the driver seat of Notre Dame’s prestigious football program as a head coach for the first time less than a year after arriving on campus as a defensive coordinator.

Freeman came to Notre Dame in January fresh off four seasons as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator that made him one of the hottest young names in coaching. Ironically, he chose to join Kelly’s staff in South Bend over an offer to become Ed Orgeron’s defensive coordinator at LSU.

Freeman impressed in his first season as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator. The No. 6 Irish (11-1) entered their weekend of watching conference championships from afar ranked in a tie for No. 11 in scoring defense (18.2 points per game) and No. 29 in total defense (339.1 yards per game).

A regular season that started with some overreacting fans calling him Marcus VanGorder — a nod to infamously bad defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder who was fired in 2016 — following shaky defensive performances against Florida State and Toledo ended with Notre Dame allowing just two touchdowns across its last four games.

The impact Freeman made on Notre Dame’s program was apparent before he even coached a game this season. Freeman showed his chops as a recruiter in helping put together a 2022 recruiting class ranked Wednesday as fourth-best in the country by Rivals and 247Sports.

The Irish only lost one verbal commitment from defensive back Devin Moore in the wake of Kelly’s departure. Of the 22 recruits still committed Wednesday, 10 of them were defensive recruits. Even four-star tight end Holden Staes showed support for Freeman on Twitter before he was hired.

Follow ND Insider Tyler James on Twitter: @TJamesNDI.