How to watch Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished fifth in the final 2021 NCAA College Football Playoff ranking unveiled early Sunday afternoon and will play No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1 2022.

Did Notre Dame make the College Football Playoff?

No. Only the top four teams make the playoff. If Notre Dame had made it, it would have been its third trip to the playoff in the past four seasons.

What NCAA bowl game will the Fighting Irish play in?

No. 5 Notre Dame will play No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST. The game State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.will be televised on ESPN.

Who will be in the 2021 College Football Playoff?

The four teams that made the College Football playoff are Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati. The Dec. 31, 2021 semifinal matchups are as follows:

Cotton Bowl — No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama in Arlington, Texas

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan in Miami Gardens, Fla.

