No. 5 Notre Dame will play against No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

Not enough outcomes fell in Notre Dame’s favor Saturday to give the Irish a path into the College Football Playoff. As a result, AP/CFP No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) was selected to play in the Fiesta Bowl against Big 12 runner-up Oklahoma State (11-2).

The AP/CFP No. 9 Cowboys lost to Baylor, 21-16, in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship. Oklahoma State fell just short when running back Dezmon Jackson dove short of the pylon on fourth-and-goal with 24 seconds remaining in the loss.

Notre Dame will make its first trip back to the Fiesta Bowl, which will be played at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN on Jan. 1, 2022 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., for the first time since losing to Ohio State, 44-28, on Jan. 1, 2016.

The Irish have lost four straight Fiesta Bowls with previous losses to Ohio State (2006), Oregon State (2001) and Colorado (1995). Notre Dame’s lone victory in the Fiesta Bowl came in its first appearance, a 34-21 win over West Virginia on Jan. 2, 1989, to secure the 1988 national championship.

The 2021 Irish earned a trip to a New Year’s Six Bowl by winning their last seven games against unranked teams following a 24-13 home loss to Cincinnati, which was awarded Sunday the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats (13-0) will play No. 1 Alabama (12-1) in the Cotton Bowl semifinal. No. 2 Michigan (12-1) and No. 3 Georgia (12-1) will meet in the Orange Bowl.

Notre Dame will play without head coach Brian Kelly leading the program for the first time since 2009. He ditched the Irish last week to coach at LSU. Notre Dame has since promoted former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach. The rest of Notre Dame’s assistant coaching staff remained in place as of Sunday.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am as the head coach of this football program and as we will be as a football team to go take on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl,” Freeman said in an interview on ESPN. “It’s a great opportunity to win 12 games, to kind of right some of the wrongs of the past that we haven’t been so successful in these New Year’s Day bowls. It will be a motivated team, a motivated coaching staff.”

Notre Dame hasn’t won a New Year’s Six bowl game since the 1993 Cotton Bowl victory over Texas A&M. That losing streak has been extended to nine games, which includes one loss in the BCS National Championship and two losses in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma State’s defense should present a tough matchup for the Irish. The Cowboys finished the week ranked No. 3 in the FBS in total defense (278.4 yards per game), No. 5 in rushing defense (91.2 yard per game), No. 8 in scoring defense (16.8 points per game) and No. 12 in passing yards allowed (187.2 per game).

Notre Dame’s improved offensive line will certainly be challenged as Oklahoma State leads the country in sacks (4.23 per game) and tackles for a loss (8.5 per game). Since Notre Dame debuted its current starting offensive line against USC, the Irish have allowed 1.5 sacks per game and five tackles for a loss per game. The statistics in those six games also include garbage time with the backups playing in Notre Dame’s blowout wins.

Notre Dame finished the regular season ranked No. 55 in total offense (415.8), No. 73 in rushing offense (152.2), No. 21 in scoring offense (35.2) and tied for No. 33 in passing offense (263.6).

Notre Dame has never played against Oklahoma State.

