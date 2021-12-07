Notre Dame finalizes football schedule for 2022 with dates for Boston College, Syracuse

One day after Notre Dame formally introduced Marcus Freeman as its new head coach, the Irish released its completed schedule for the 2022 football season.

All 12 of Notre Dame's opponents for the 2022 season were already set, but the dates for matchups with Boston College and Syracuse were finalized in Tuesday's update.

Notre Dame will play in Syracuse's Carrier Dome on Oct. 29. The Irish haven't played in Syracuse's home stadium since 2003. Notre Dame's final home game of the season will be against Boston College on Nov. 19.

That leaves Saturday, Oct. 1 as Notre Dame's open date for a bye week.

Notre Dame's 2022 season, which includes six home games, four road games and two "neutral" site games, will be filled with interesting story lines in Freeman's first season as head coach.

The Irish will return to Freeman's alma mater, national power Ohio State, to open the season on the road. Notre Dame's Shamrock Series game will be played in Las Vegas against BYU.

Clemson will make its first trip back to Notre Dame Stadium since the Irish beat the then-No. 1 Tigers in South Bend in 2020. When Boston College visits Notre Dame on its Senior Day, former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec will make his return to campus. Then Notre Dame will finish the regular season against USC with its new head coach Lincoln Riley.

Notre Dame's 2022 football schedule

9/3 at Ohio State

9/10 vs. Marshall

9/17 vs. California

9/24 at North Carolina

10/8 vs. BYU (in Las Vegas)

10/15 vs. Stanford

10/22 vs. UNLV

10/29 at Syracuse

11/5 vs. Clemson

11/12 at Navy (in Baltimore)

11/19 vs. Boston College

11/26 at USC

