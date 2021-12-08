Notre Dame reserve safety Litchfield Ajavon enters the transfer portal

Junior safety Litchfield Ajavon became a social media star for Notre Dame this season. His video series dubbed "Litch in the Field" became a staple for the official @NDFootball accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

Ajavon interviewed his teammates with fun questions and a comically small microphone. That series will be ending soon as Ajavon announced Wednesday that he will enter his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.

In a message shared on social media, Ajavon wrote that he plans to finish the season with Notre Dame and graduate at the end of the academic year before transferring elsewhere. Due to the NCAA's new one-time transfer rule, Ajavon wouldn't have to graduate from Notre Dame to be immediately eligible next season.

The 6-foot, 193-pound Ajavon never found traction in his playing career with the Irish. In three seasons at Notre Dame, Ajavon only played in 10 games. Five came during the 2021 season, which included the lone tackle of his career against Navy.

Ajavon joined the Irish in 2019 as a safety prospect out of Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal. Rivals rated him as a four-star recruit and ranked him as the No. 9 safety and No. 106 overall in the 2019 class. 247Sports slated him as a three-star recruit and the No. 59 safety.

