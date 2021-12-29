Live Chat: Talk Notre Dame Football with Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen
ND Insider
Notre Dame Football Live Chat with ND Insider Eric Hansen is live now.
To submit your questions(s), click here or copy and paste this URL into your browser: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-dec-29-2021-12129.html
Please remember to include your name and hometown along with your question.
A full transcript will be available at ndinsider.com late Wednesday afternoon. This will be the final live chat for 2021.
Follow ND Insider Eric Hansen on Twitter: @EHansenNDI