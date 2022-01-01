Fiesta Bowl scoring summary: No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, No. 5 Notre Dame 35

OKLAMOMA STATE 37, NOTRE DAME 35

Jan. 1, 2022

At State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Oklahoma State 7 | 7 | 17 | 6 | — 37

Notre Dame 14 | 14 | 0 | 0 | — 35

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, Oklahoma State 0

Score: Lorenzo Styles 29-yard pass from Jack Coan at 13:21 (Jonathan Doerer kick)

Drive: Five plays, 75 yards, elapsed time 1:39 following opening kickoff.

Key plays: Coan hits RB Chris Tyree for a 25-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage followed by a 15-yarder to WR Kevin Austin.

► Notre Dame 14, Oklahoma State 0

Score: Chris Tyree 53-yard touchdown reception from Coan at 7:05 (Doerer kick)

Drive: Four plays, 66 yards, 2:08 elapsed time following an OSU punt.

Key plays: On third and 7, Oklahoma State blitzes, but nobody drops back to cover Tyree out of the backfield and he races untouched up the middle of the field for the TD.

► Notre Dame 14, Oklahoma State 7

Score: Jaden Bray 9-yard run at 4:15 (Tanner Brown kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 82 yards, 2:29 elapsed time following ND kickoff

Key plays: There were plenty of chunk plays in this drive -- Spencer Sanders to Warren for 13 yards, 22-yard rush by LD Brown and Sanders to Warren again for 13 and 16 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 21, Oklahoma State 7

Score: Michael Mayer 16-yard reception from Coan at 11:04 (Doerer kick)

Drive: 10 plays, 78 yards, 3:43 elapsed time following an OSU kickoff

Key plays: Coan hits Tyree on a 17-yard screen on third and 10 to the OSU 24.

► Notre Dame 28, Oklahoma State 7

Score: Mayer 7-yard catch from Coan at 1:16 (Doerer kick)

Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards, 4:25 elapsed time following an OSU punt

Key plays: On third and 9, Coan hit Austin just short of the first-down marker. Austin jukes the defender and goes 20 yards to the Cowboys' 7-yard line.

► Notre Dame 28, Oklahoma State 14

Score: Tay Martin 9-yard catch from Sanders at 0:37 (Brown kick)

Drive: Four plays, 75 yards, 0:39 elapsed time following ND kickoff

Key plays: Sanders completes 41-yard pass up the middle to Presley Brennan to the ND 21

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 28, Oklahoma State 21

Score: Martin 5-yard pass from Spencer at 10:52 (Brown kick)

Drive: 12 plays, 87 yards, 4:04 elapsed time following ND kickoff

Key plays: Spencer had four passes of 10 yards or more, the biggest a 25-yard toss up the middle to Rashod Owens to the ND 14.

► Notre Dame 28, Oklahoma State 28

Score: Martin 5-yard pass from Sanders at 2:47 (Brown kick)

Drive: 10 plays, 89 yards, 2:22 elapsed time following an ND punt

Key plays: Sanders scrambles up the middle for a 26-yard gain to the OSU 48.

► Oklahoma State 31, Notre Dame 28

Score: Brown 38-yard field goal at 0:06

Drive: Seven plays, 36 yards, 2:17 elapsed time following ND punt

Key plays: Pass interference on Clarence Lewis moves ball to ND 30. Sanders then hits Martin for a 15-yard gain

FOURTH QUARTER

► Oklahoma State 34, Notre Dame 28

Score: Brown 41-yard field at 9:07

Drive: Seven plays, 37 yards, 2:40 elapsed time following ND punt

Key plays: A 17-yard pass to the ND 2-yard line that would have set up a first and goal, is negated by a 15-yard facemask penalty.

► Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 28

Score: Brown 25-yard field goal at 2:16

Drive: Four plays, 7 yards, 0:22 elapsed time following ND turnover of downs

Key plays: Notre Dame failed to covert on a fourth and 6 from its own 15.

► Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Score: Austin 25-yard catch from Coan at 1:05. (Doerer kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 75 yards, 1:11 elapsed time following OSU kickoff

Key plays: On third and 10 Coan connects with Braden Lenzy for 17 yards to the ND 42. Two plays later Logan Diggs runs up the middle for 13 yards on second and 15. Coan then hits Lorenzo Styles for 15 yards to the OSU 35

Officials

Jerry McGinn (referee); Mike Pilarski (umpire); BJ Henry (linesman); Robin DeLorenzo (line judge); Dennis Morris (back judge); Gary Powers (field judge); Frank Steratore (side judge) Eric Oliver (center judge).

Game-time details

Kickoff weather: Indoors

Attendance: 49,550 (State Farm Stadium capacity 72,158)