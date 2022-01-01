Notre Dame lands commitment from prep safety Peyton Bowen

Tom Noie
ND Insider
A general view of the stadium before the 2022 Playstation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Recruiting never stops in college football, not even on New Year's Day, less an hour before the 2022 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

That turned out to be good news for Notre Dame.

Around noon central time on Saturday, Notre Dame received a verbal commitment from Peyton Bowen, a 6-foot, 185-pound safety from Guyer High School In Denton, Texas.

Considered a four-star prospect, Bowen chose Notre Dame over the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Baylor. He reportedly had over 25 scholarship offers.

Denton Guyer safety Peyton Bowen makes a tackle during a high school game last month. Bowen committed Saturday to Notre Dame.

Bowen is considered the nation's No. 59 overall junior prospect. He will officially sign his national letter of intent in December. He's the eighth verbal commitment for the Class of 2023 and the second player named Bowen. Notre Dame also has Drayk Bowen, a 6-2, 215-pound linebacker from Andrean High School in Merrillville, Ind.

Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class is considered among the nation's Top 10.

