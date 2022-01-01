Notre Dame lands commitment from prep safety Peyton Bowen

Recruiting never stops in college football, not even on New Year's Day, less an hour before the 2022 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

That turned out to be good news for Notre Dame.

Around noon central time on Saturday, Notre Dame received a verbal commitment from Peyton Bowen, a 6-foot, 185-pound safety from Guyer High School In Denton, Texas.

Considered a four-star prospect, Bowen chose Notre Dame over the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Baylor. He reportedly had over 25 scholarship offers.

Bowen is considered the nation's No. 59 overall junior prospect. He will officially sign his national letter of intent in December. He's the eighth verbal commitment for the Class of 2023 and the second player named Bowen. Notre Dame also has Drayk Bowen, a 6-2, 215-pound linebacker from Andrean High School in Merrillville, Ind.

Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class is considered among the nation's Top 10.

