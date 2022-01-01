Fiesta Bowl live updates: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State scores, highlights

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Marcus Freeman makes his head coaching debut today as No. 5 Notre Dame takes on No. 9 Oklahoma State in the 51st PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m. EST.

The former Irish defensive coordinator was promoted to head coach Dec. 3, four days after Brian Kelly abruptly left Notre Dame for LSU 12 years into his Notre Dame tenure.

The Irish (11-1) are attempting to win their first major bowl game since 1994, having lost nine in a row. They are 1-4 in the Fiesta Bowl all time.

