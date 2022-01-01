Fiesta Bowl live updates: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State scores, highlights

Michael Wanbaugh
ND Insider

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Marcus Freeman makes his head coaching debut today as No. 5 Notre Dame takes on No. 9 Oklahoma State in the 51st PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m. EST.

The former Irish defensive coordinator was promoted to head coach Dec. 3, four days after Brian Kelly abruptly left Notre Dame for LSU 12 years into his Notre Dame tenure. 

The Irish (11-1) are attempting to win their first major bowl game since 1994, having lost nine in a row. They are 1-4 in the Fiesta Bowl all time.

► Commentary: Notre Dame's Freeman Era fires up well before his Fiesta Bowl debut

► Notebook: No COVID-19 cases and a healthy Cam Hart for Notre Dame ahead of Fiesta Bowl

ND Insider writers @tnoieNDI and @mwanbaugh are at the game the game and will have complete postgame coverage, along with South Bend Tribune photographer @MLCaterina.

You can follow along with all the in-game developments right here. Be sure to hit REFRESH for the latest updates.

11:30 a.m. — 90 minutes before kick off at State Farm Stadium

Notre Dame and Oklahoma State are in the house 

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks onto the field before the 2022 Playstation Fiesta Bowl Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Pregaming

► How does Notre Dame beat Oklahoma State? By following these four keys to the Fiesta Bowl

Stanford's Kendall Williamson (21) takes down Notre Dame’s Jack Coan (17) during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif.

► Four players to watch come New Year's Day and PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Devin Harper (16) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

► Noie: Ready for the New Year and a new era for Notre Dame football

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman listens during a press conference Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at the Irish Athletic Center in South Bend.