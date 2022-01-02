Notre Dame wide receiver decides its time for the next football challenge in his career

That didn't take very long.

Earlier this week, wide receiver Kevin Austin, Jr., was asked how he would approach the offseason. Specifically, if he would take his time in deciding whether to return to Notre Dame for another year in 2022 or start a new chapter in his football career.

Austin gave the standard wait-and-see/not-know answer.

"I'm going to take my time and figure out what I'm going to do," he said.

That time turned out to be roughly all of 24 hours after Notre Dame lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. On Sunday afternoon, Austin took to social media to thank his family and his coaches and his teammates and the Notre Dame community, then closed by saying that he was "beyond excited" to declare for the 2022 NFL draft.

Austin's final season was his best, one where he could finally show the depth of talent in his pass-catching toolbox. In his final game Saturday against Oklahoma State, Austin caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted by quarterback Jack Coan 13 times.

He was one of three Irish to finish with over 100 receiving yards and was close to a game-breaker at wideout as anyone on the roster. It's a role he insisted he took seriously.

"I mean, in my mind, it's always to dominate my opponent, the man standing in front of me," Austin said last week of his mindset. "I feel like every play is a one-on-one. I never try to lose a one-on-one. Every time I go out on the field, I try to dominate."

Austin made his first career start in the 2021 opener at Florida State, where he announced his arrival with four catches for 91 yards and his first career touchdown. His best game came against Navy with six catches for 139 yards and a score.

Austin is the third Irish to bypass a chance to return to school for the NFL. Safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Kyren Williams both declined to participate in the New Year's Day bowl because of pro aspirations. Hamilton is considered a likely Top 10 pick – maybe even Top Five. Williams could be among the first five running backs selected over the first two days.

Austin's pro outlook is a little more cloudy. He looks the part. But he hasn't always played the part.

He twice broke his left foot in 2020, which limited him to one catch for 18 yards in two games. He also missed the 2019 season as a sophomore while serving a never-clearly-identified/explained suspension.

Over 25 career games at Notre Dame, Austin caught 48 passes for 891 yards and six scores.

A 6-foot-2, 215-pounder out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Austin leaves Notre Dame with his degree. He was a Top 100 prospect coming out of high school and considered among the nation's Top 10 wideouts.

Also expected to make stay or go football decisions, maybe this week and maybe sooner than later are current Irish center Jarrett Patterson and defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

Foskey posted a cryptic message on social media Sunday afternoon that read, "I’m doing what’s best for my family and I. You’ll know soon.''

Soon could be as soon as Monday. Or later Sunday.

It's already been a busy player movement time for Notre Dame since the season ended late Saturday afternoon. In addition to Austin announcing for the NFL, punter Jay Bramblett and rover linebacker Paul Moala announced via social media their plans to transfer.

