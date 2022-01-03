This guy's back? That guy's leaving? Keeping up with the Irish football roster roulette

The comings and goings just keep on coming for the Notre Dame football program.

The 2021 season ended Saturday in a loss to Oklahoma State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The 2022 season is still months away, but there's plenty of football news involving the Irish.

Here is a updated look at who's officially stated in some way, shape or form that they're coming back or who's not coming back to the Notre Dame football team through pictures. Check back often with the latest player decision.

More are coming. Maybe soon.

COMING BACK

S Houston Griffith

WR Braden Lenzy

TE George Takacs

WALKING AWAY

WR Kevin Austin, Jr.

P Jay Bramblett

OL Quinn Carroll

S Kyle Hamilton

LB Paul Moala

CB Caleb Offord

RB Kyren Williams

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI