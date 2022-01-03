This guy's back? That guy's leaving? Keeping up with the Irish football roster roulette

Tom Noie
ND Insider

The comings and goings just keep on coming for the Notre Dame football program.

The 2021 season ended Saturday in a loss to Oklahoma State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The 2022 season is still months away, but there's plenty of football news involving the Irish.

Here is a updated look at who's officially stated in some way, shape or form that they're coming back or who's not coming back to the Notre Dame football team through pictures. Check back often with the latest player decision.

More are coming. Maybe soon.

COMING BACK

S Houston Griffith

Notre Dame’s Houston Griffith (3) during the Notre Dame-USC NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

WR Braden Lenzy

Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (0) braces to hit Oklahoma State's Korie Black (4) during the 2022 Playstation Fiesta Bowl Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

TE George Takacs

Notre Dame’s George Takacs (85) walks off the field after the 2022 Playstation Fiesta Bowl Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

WALKING AWAY

WR Kevin Austin, Jr.

Notre Dame’s Kevin Austin Jr. (4) scores a touchdown during the 2022 Playstation Fiesta Bowl Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

P Jay Bramblett

Notre Dame’s Jay Bramblett (19) punts during the Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

OL Quinn Carroll

Quinn Carroll runs drills during football practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

S Kyle Hamilton

Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton (14) during the Notre Dame-USC NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

LB Paul Moala

11/17/2019: Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER Notre Dame’s Paul Moala (13), a Penn grad, returns a fumble for a touchdown against Navy Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame’s Paul Moala (13) returns a fumble during the Notre Dame-Navy NCAA Football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

CB Caleb Offord

Caleb Offord during Notre Dame football practice Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at the Irish Athletic Complex in South Bend.

RB Kyren Williams

Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with fans after the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif.

