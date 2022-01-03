This guy's back? That guy's leaving? Keeping up with the Irish football roster roulette
Tom Noie
ND Insider
The comings and goings just keep on coming for the Notre Dame football program.
The 2021 season ended Saturday in a loss to Oklahoma State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The 2022 season is still months away, but there's plenty of football news involving the Irish.
Here is a updated look at who's officially stated in some way, shape or form that they're coming back or who's not coming back to the Notre Dame football team through pictures. Check back often with the latest player decision.
More are coming. Maybe soon.
COMING BACK
S Houston Griffith
WR Braden Lenzy
TE George Takacs
WALKING AWAY
WR Kevin Austin, Jr.
P Jay Bramblett
OL Quinn Carroll
S Kyle Hamilton
LB Paul Moala
CB Caleb Offord
RB Kyren Williams
