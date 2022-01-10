Notre Dame defense adds another reinforcement with return of linebacker Bo Bauer in 2022

Notre Dame’s defense continues to add reinforcements for the 2022 season.

Linebacker, Bo Bauer was the latest Irish player to announce his intentions to play one more season in South Bend, writing “I’m back” on his Instagram page.

Bauer, who will be a super senior next season, tallied 45 tackles, 1.5 sacks and his first career interception in Notre Dame’s win over Southern California last season.

He also had a career-high nine tackles in an Irish win over Georgia Tech and a career-high in sacks (1.5) in a win at Virginia.

A former four-star in Notre Dame’s 2018 recruiting class, Bauer has never missed a game in his Irish career. He has racked up 109 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over his four seasons in South Bend, mostly playing as a backup behind Drew White at the MIKE linebacker position.

With White gone, the expectation is for Bauer to slide into White’s starting spot, next to senior, JD Bertrand at the WILL linebacker spot, and senior Jack Kiser at the ROVER position to form an experienced, formidable linebacker corps.

This week, the Irish took a depth hit at that position with rover Isaiah Pryor putting his name in the 2022 NFL Draft and freshman Kahanu Kia walking away from football for a two-year Mormon mission trip, which he announced over his Twitter Monday afternoon. When Kia returns in 2024 he will still have three years of eligibility remaining, and his scholarship won’t count against Notre Dame’s limit while he is gone.

Notre Dame also received more good news over the weekend with defensive linemen Justin Ademilola, Jayson Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey announcing their intentions to return for the 2022 to season.

The Irish begin the 2022 season at Ohio State on Sept 3.