NDFB: Irish finish 2021 season in the top-10; What does that mean for 2022?

The clock struck midnight on the 2021 college football season as No. 3 Georgia defeated No. 1 Alabama, 33-18 Monday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium, to capture its third national title in program history.

Following the win, the Bulldogs claimed the top spot in Monday's final Associated Press Top-25 poll, leapfrogging the Tide, who finished No. 2 and Michigan, who fell to No. 3 after its loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

The Irish (11-2) finished as the No. 8 team in the final AP college football poll, one spot below No. 7 Oklahoma State, which beat Notre Dame 37-35 in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. In all, Notre Dame finished 0-2 this season against teams ranked in the final poll (also falling, 24-13 to No. 4 Cincinnati), while holding wins against Wisconsin (9-4) and Purdue (9-4), who each received votes, but were ultimately left out of the top-25.

Some publications, not even 24 hours following Georgia's victory, have already began to look at the 2022 season with early top-25 prediction polls.

On ESPN, the Irish are projected as the No. 6 team in the country, behind Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Michigan.

Notre Dame's high ranking likely has to do with some of the talent that Marcus Freeman unexpectedly will have back for his first full year as the Irish head coach.

On offense, Notre Dame will return four of its five starting offensive lineman, with soon-to-be sophomore tackles, Joe Alt and Blake Fisher each getting another year of experience under their belts. Super senior, Josh Lugg, who announced his return for next season, could also slide back into his right tackle spot after missing the Fiesta Bowl with a torn meniscus, or kick inside at right guard to replace Cain Madden. Senior Andrew Kristofic will likely hold down the left guard position and Jarrett Patterson, a three-year starting center, announced his decision to return for a fifth season, too.

On defense, Notre Dame received tons of good news over the past week with lineman, Justin Ademilola, Jayson Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey, each announcing they will return for the 2022 season to help mitigate the losses of nose tackle, Kurt Hinish and defensive end, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, who both entered the 2022 NFL Draft.

Senior linebacker Bo Bauer will also be back in South Bend for a fifth season, and Notre Dame picked up a major commitment out of the transfer portal from Brandon Joseph, a 2021 All-American safety previously at Northwestern, who should help replace two-time All-American Kyle Hamilton in the back end of the secondary.

All that returning experience will matter a lot for a 2022 Notre Dame team that appears to have a loaded schedule next season.

The Irish open the season on Sept. 3 at Ohio State, Freeman's alma mater. The Buckeyes, coming off a Rose Bowl championship over Utah, return their quarterback, C.J. Stroud, who will likely be in the running for next season's Heisman Trophy. Sophomore running back TreyVeyon Henderson and wideout, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will also be primed for breakout years.

Three other opponents on next year's schedule could be ranked at the beginning of the year. Clemson, who Notre Dame plays on Nov. 5, could possibly return all 11 starters on offense, but will also have a new offensive coordinator in Brandon Streeter and new defensive coordinator in Wes Goodwin.

BYU, who Notre Dame plays in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, finished this year ranked No. 19 in Monday's AP Poll after a 10-3 season.

And USC, now under the leadership of Lincoln Riley, checked in at No. 22 in ESPN's way-too-early 2022 poll. The Irish travel to Los Angeles on Nov. 26.

This season, the Bulldogs' national title ended their program's 41-year drought, with Georgia's last title coming in 1980 against the Irish in the Sugar Bowl. Notre Dame will look to end its own title drought, dating back to 1988, in 2022.